Adarsh Gourav wishes to sing and compose for films in the future

MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, lead star of the Oscar-nominated film "The White Tiger", says that, being a trained classical singer, he wishes to sing and compose for films in the future.
"I would love to be singing in films that I am going to be a part of, as well as for others, as a playback singer. I am very passionate about music and I do my vocal practice every day. I would love to compose and even do live shows, because I love stage performance as well. It is actually a weird combination of emotions that I feel when I am performing live because it makes me nervous and gives me an adrenaline rush at the same time. So, yes, I hope I can sing and compose music for the films that I am part of, in the near future," Adarsh told IANS.
The actor played Balram Halwai in "The White Tiger", a role that fetched him a nomination at the BAFTA awards 2021. The film, based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, earned writer-director Ramin Bahrani a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming Oscars as well as the recent BAFTAs. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.
(Source: IANS)
