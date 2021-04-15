For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Apr 2021 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift and Stephen Colbert had tricky debate about her song "Hey Stephen"

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift just spent a ton of time discussing "Hey Stephen."

The 31-year-old pop star dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, April 13, where the host asked whether the song from her recently re-recorded 2009 album Fearless was actually written with him in mind. Indeed, before the segment began, Stephen Colbert showed throwback footage from a 2009 episode of his Comedy Central show The Colbert Report, during which he had boasted about the singer sending him a signed copy of the original album.

During the new Late Show episode, Stephen asked, "You recently recorded Fearless (Taylor's Version), so I've got to ask, is the song 'Hey Stephen' about me?"

She responded that it wasn't, since she wrote it back in 2008, when she was 18, and Stephen Colbert—according to Taylor's calculations—was "probably about 44 years, 179 days old, give or take seven hours."

After Stephen commented that this was "shockingly specific," she shared that she recently "dug out my old mood board." Taylor then pulled out a large board covered in photos of the host, along with a pic of a large slice of pizza.

Stephen pointed out the photos of himself, and she fired back with, "Don't flatter yourself. 'Hey Stephen' is not about you, any more than my album 1989 is about the year you spent waiting tables in an Italian restaurant in the Northern area of Chicago that, by the way, serves a really incredible slice of pizza."

Eventually, Taylor claimed that the song was about author Stephen King, and she explained that had it been about Stephen Colbert, she would have picked a different title.

"It's so obvious to call it 'Hey Stephen,'" she continued. "You would call it something more detailed, right? Songwriting is all about the details, so you go, 'Hey, Stephen, I love you on the TV, and all the stuff you did on The Daily Show, and that time you were on Law & Order, you're 5'11", your middle name's Tyrone. Social security number is 335..."

She then told the late-night personality, "Take the feeling that you're feeling, and just shake it off! Right? But that song is about you."

Watch their ridiculous conversation in the above video.

Tags
Taylor Swift Stephen Colbert Hey Stephen Singer music
Related news
News | 15 Apr 2021

Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and peppy number has crossed 100 million views in a matter of three weeks and seeing the daily views, there seems to be no stopping it.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of the release of the song, the pop queen and national crush, Rohit Saraf have been trending with 'The Future Wife' reel over social media.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

9X Media elevates Kanan Dave

Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years in Media & Entertainment sector.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'Really tough' first year of marriage

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is someone who, as he put it, always felt "compelled" to marry."I just felt like that was my calling," he told GQ for its May issue. "Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

AR Rahman presents '99 Songs' special digital concert

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert -- a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film "99 Songs". He says the initial idea was to perform in every city and college.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-Skating Champion Aniket Chindak fell prey to dirty politics, gears up for his comeback

MUMBAI: From Limbo Skating to singing, acting, and influencing people through social media, Aniket Chindak has done it all. He has represented India...read more

2
Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of...read more

3
Neha Kakkar excited to hear Ramleela Stories Live

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on the music reality show “Indian Idol 12”, is excited about the upcoming Ramnavmi Special on the show. In...read more

4
Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'Really tough' first year of marriage

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is someone who, as he put it, always felt "compelled" to marry."I just felt like that was my calling," he told GQ for its May...read more

5
Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games