News |  15 Apr 2021 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of the release of the song, the pop queen and national crush, Rohit Saraf have been trending with 'The Future Wife' reel over social media. As the song is out now, the suspense of what happens with the gorgeous pop star bride, AKASA is revealed and the listeners have a go-to party and sangeet song.

The high-energy party number marks the first collaboration of AKASA and Rohit Saraf. AKASA has delivered back-to-back hit songs such as Naiyyo, Naagin, Aithey Aa and Dil Na Jaaneya and the young actor Rohit is renowned for his performances in Ludo, Mismatched and The Sky Is Pink. Sung, written and composed by AKASA and Charan, the vibrant song is all about a spirited girl, wedding vibes and the chemistry of the reel pair.

AKASA says, "I am so glad that Shola kicks off the wedding season. The buzz that the song has attracted way before its release was quite incredible and I'm grateful for all the love that has come by so far. The process of creating this song right from writing, to composing to rendering it with Charan was truly special. When Rohit stepped on board to feature in the video, the excitement for the release of the song just spiked up for me. I hope the listeners enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Singer-writer-composer Charan says, "The times that we're living in is rife with uncertainty and I hope that Shola alleviates some of it. As an artist, I have always endeavoured to create music that lifts the spirit of people and turns the vibe of a place around. Shola has that potential and it holds a special place in my heart because the experience of collaborating with AKASA was absolutely awesome."

Actor Rohit Saraf says, "The energy of Shola is infectious and befits the wedding season that has just begun. It is the kind of song that will make you want to sing along and dance. I wish all the listeners many happy occasions that call for Shola to be played."

Released by Sony Music India and produced by Redmojo and Aasa Singh, Shola is now available on all music platforms.

