Neha Kakkar excited to hear Ramleela Stories Live

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on the music reality show “Indian Idol 12”, is excited about the upcoming Ramnavmi Special on the show. In the episode, top contestants will sing songs magnifying the festival mood. They will narrate the story of Ramleela through their performances. Neha is excited for the special episode as this will give her a chance to listen to Ramleela.
“I am very excited to be part of this upcoming episode as I have never got a chance to watch or listen to the stories of Ramleela. During my childhood, I was occupied with the Jagraata functions and it is for the first time in my life that I will be listening to Ramleela stories live through this show,” she says.
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will make an appearance in the show. “Indian Idol 12” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
