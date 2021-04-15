Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr shares a glimpse about "Modern Family"

MUMBAI: Miranda Kerr plays a vital part in Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom's lives: She's practically their health guru!
The supermodel—who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex Orlando—has inspired the couple to alter some of their eating habits, according to Katy. "So Miranda is very, very health conscious," Katy said in an Instagram Live with Kerr on Tuesday, April 13. "I think in our modern family, she's probably the most health conscious of everyone, although Orlando is...you guys obviously like, really love that."
Miranda noted that her ex is "very much into fitness," to which Katy responded, "Yes he is. He is an Adonis."
The American Idol judge continued, "And you help encourage...it and he helps encourage me. Like, it's so funny, whenever it's time for Flynn to come over to our house, Flynn will always bring like this amazing like, nuggets of knowledge on either skincare or food. Like, we stopped eating eggs at our house."
While Miranda jokingly apologized, Katy continued, "At first, when he came over he was like, 'Oh yeah, I don't really eat eggs. We don't eat eggs at our house.' I was like, 'Oh s--t, another thing...And then I looked it up and I was like, 'Oh my God. No more eggs.'"
During the chat, Katy and Miranda also bonded over their shared experience as parents. Katy gave birth to her and Orlando's first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, last August. As for Miranda, in addition to Flynn, she is mom to sons Hart, 2, and 18-month-old Myles, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.
"The kids are my No. 1 love, as you know," Miranda said. "It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom."
Katy couldn't help but agree. "It's the best job, it's the most fulfilling," she raved. "I mean, I feel like, you know, I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views and a lot of them I was really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like, all the love that I was ever searching for."
She continued, "As a performer, sometimes, there's a lot less of this, but like, your art is validated by the outside world and that fluctuates. Sometimes you are beloved and then sometimes people are like 'Nah, I don't like that. Moving on.' But the love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on you know, what you have, what you don't have, you know, what career, what product and so that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering, unconditional love."
