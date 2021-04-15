Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and peppy number has crossed 100 million views in a matter of three weeks and seeing the daily views, there seems to be no stopping it.

The song had all the makings of a chart buster says a source, “Great music, fun video and the very enviable fan following Darshan, Neeti Mohan, Allu Sirish and Heli Daruwala, all of it worked wonders. South superstar Allu Arjun even congratulated the team on 100 million views and is reportedly a big fan of the track.”

Commenting on the same, Darshan says "It has been a great experience while making this special track. The song itself was an amazing number and the presence of Allu Sirish and Heli Daruwala on screen has enhanced it further. I’am glad that it has recieved so much of love as ot was our endeavour from the very start to make a song that will have audiences wear their dancing shoes. I think we have achieved that” he smiles.