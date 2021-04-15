Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and peppy number has crossed 100 million views in a matter of three weeks and seeing the daily views, there seems to be no stopping it.
The song had all the makings of a chart buster says a source, “Great music, fun video and the very enviable fan following Darshan, Neeti Mohan, Allu Sirish and Heli Daruwala, all of it worked wonders. South superstar Allu Arjun even congratulated the team on 100 million views and is reportedly a big fan of the track.”
Commenting on the same, Darshan says "It has been a great experience while making this special track. The song itself was an amazing number and the presence of Allu Sirish and Heli Daruwala on screen has enhanced it further. I’am glad that it has recieved so much of love as ot was our endeavour from the very start to make a song that will have audiences wear their dancing shoes. I think we have achieved that” he smiles.
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: British Asian Pop Star Arzutra Garielle’s much awaited 2nd Album ‘Tumhaari’ has hit the floors and been garnering showers of love from Indian...read more
MUMBAI: French electropop act Digitalz make their highly-anticipated return to the release radar with ‘Beg For It’, the third lead single off of...read more
Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of...read more
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and...read more