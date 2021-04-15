For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Apr 2021 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and peppy number has crossed 100 million views in a matter of three weeks and seeing the daily views, there seems to be no stopping it.

The song had all the makings of a chart buster says a source, “Great music, fun video and the very enviable fan following Darshan, Neeti Mohan, Allu Sirish and Heli Daruwala, all of it worked wonders. South superstar Allu Arjun even congratulated the team on 100 million views and is reportedly a big fan of the track.”

Commenting on the same, Darshan says "It has been a great experience while making this special track. The song itself was an amazing number and the presence of Allu Sirish and Heli Daruwala on screen has enhanced it further. I’am glad that it has recieved so much of love as ot was our endeavour from the very start to make a song that will have audiences wear their dancing shoes. I think we have achieved that” he smiles.

Tags
Darshan Raval music Songs
Related news
News | 15 Apr 2021

Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of the release of the song, the pop queen and national crush, Rohit Saraf have been trending with 'The Future Wife' reel over social media.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

9X Media elevates Kanan Dave

Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years in Media & Entertainment sector.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Singer-Skating Champion Aniket Chindak fell prey to dirty politics, gears up for his comeback

MUMBAI: From Limbo Skating to singing, acting, and influencing people through social media, Aniket Chindak has done it all. He has represented India at various International Skating Championships and has 31 Guinness World Records to his name.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Hailey and Justin Bieber had 'Really tough' first year of marriage

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is someone who, as he put it, always felt "compelled" to marry."I just felt like that was my calling," he told GQ for its May issue. "Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Taylor Swift and Stephen Colbert had tricky debate about her song "Hey Stephen"

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift just spent a ton of time discussing "Hey Stephen."

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood inspired British Pop Star, Arzutra Garielle, becomes the only Indian Asian Female Singer to launch 2 Albums within a year

MUMBAI: British Asian Pop Star Arzutra Garielle’s much awaited 2nd Album ‘Tumhaari’ has hit the floors and been garnering showers of love from Indian...read more

2
Parisian duo Digitalz release third lead single 'Beg For It' off of debut album

MUMBAI: French electropop act Digitalz make their highly-anticipated return to the release radar with ‘Beg For It’, the third lead single off of...read more

3
9X Media elevates Kanan Dave

Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years...read more

4
Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of...read more

5
Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games