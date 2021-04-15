For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Apr 2021 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood inspired British Pop Star, Arzutra Garielle, becomes the only Indian Asian Female Singer to launch 2 Albums within a year

MUMBAI: British Asian Pop Star Arzutra Garielle’s much awaited 2nd Album ‘Tumhaari’ has hit the floors and been garnering showers of love from Indian listeners. Since the release, the singer’s social media accounts are flooded with positive responses from her fans all around the world. Having African parents and Indian roots Arzutra has devoted herself to a musical style influenced by Bollywood from the age of 4.

Arzutra becomes the first and only Indian female singer to launch two albums in a year. Her debut album ‘Woh Pal’ was launched on 5th April 2020 and received a huge response from fans globally. In a very short span of time the Singer garnered a lot of attention. The second Album ‘Tumhaari’ was released on 9th of April 2021

“It feels really blissful when all the hard-work you put into something pays off. My team and I have put our souls into creating our best music for this 2nd Album. I was so lucky to have received so much praise especially for my collaboration with DJ Shadow Dubai for the remix of my signature song Woh Pal. To my fans all around the world I am ‘Tumhaari,’ always. Love you all,” added the singer with a smile on her face

‘Tumhaari’ is produced by renowned Dubai based music producers Atif Ali and DJ Shadow Dubai. It has a fantasy like feel with 8 love songs named title track ‘Tumhaari’, Sehraa, Manchali, DJ Shadow Dubai Remixed version of track ‘Tumhaari’, Mast Mast, Zaalim, Kuch Kehna and a surprise for her fans that is the Remixed version of Arzutra’s signature song Woh Pal. Totalling 30 minutes and 9 seconds in which 7 songs are upbeat Hindi pop & dance style and the lead single ‘Tumhaari’ is an acoustic romantic track with resemblance of an evergreen Bollywood song.

Many fans have mentioned Arzutra’s voice reminds them of the Late Legendary Singer Nazia Hassan. Many fans have been commenting on how much they are in love with her voice. Some fans have also been wishing for her to sing in the Bollywood Industry which Arzutra has always dreamed to do.

Overwhelmed by such an amazing response Arzutra has announced a live Instagram & Facebook online launch party on 17th April named ‘I am Tumhaari’ for her fans. Fans will be able to make requests to hear Arzutra singing live.

