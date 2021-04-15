AR Rahman presents '99 Songs' special digital concert

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert -- a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film "99 Songs". He says the initial idea was to perform in every city and college.
"My initial idea was that I should go to every city, every college and perform, for you, the songs of this movie. But given the times, the least we can do is present a show with the incredible singers and musicians who are part of the soundtrack," Rahman said.
"99 Songs" marks Rahman's debut as a screenwriter and producer. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release but has currently been deferred owing to the pandemic.
The digital concert is streaming on JioSaavn's LIVE Anywhere platform. Streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the 99 Songs Special Concert sees Rahman unite with the singers of the film's soundtrack. The voices featured include Benny Dayal, Shashwat Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Vijay Yesudas, Sreekanth Hariharan, Poorvi Koutish, Haricharan, and the Sunshine Orchestra. Lead actor Ehan Bhat, who trained to be a musician for the film, and director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy will also join Rahman in the sound of the film.
The songs are accompanied by a story told by Rahman, as well as the lyricists Navneet Virk, Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh and Kalpradah, and the vocalists.
"'99 Songs' is the story about one man's struggle between the old world and the new world. The antidote is music," said Rahman, as he invited viewers to witness the music of the film.
The promo of the concert is live. It will take place on April 14 on JioSaavn's LIVE Anywhere platform.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from...read more
MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering...read more
MUMBAI: French electropop act Digitalz make their highly-anticipated return to the release radar with ‘Beg For It’, the third lead single off of...read more
MUMBAI: Miranda Kerr plays a vital part in Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom's lives: She's practically their health guru! The supermodel—who...read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of trap-infused lead single ‘Snake’ with So Sus, Gl0bal reveals his highly-anticipated ‘Insomnia 3’ EP on Circus...read more