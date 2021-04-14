Shaan's new Bengali track to release on Poila Boishakh

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is all set to release his new Bengali song "Mon dubey jaai" on the occasion of Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year), on April 15.
The track is written by Rajib Chakraborty and composed by Shaan himself.
Talking about releasing the song on an auspicious day, Shaan tells IANS: "Poila boishakh being our Bengali new year, (it) seemed the perfect day to release the song. ‘Mon dubey jaai' is soulful track that has been beautifully penned by Rajib Chakraborty, and Mehul Gadani has made a lovely video."
The singer, whose last single was "Tu jo haan kahe to haan", feels his upcoming track is lovable even if you don't understand Bangla.
Quoting the lyrics of the song, Shaan says: "'Notun bochhore notun gaan.. Mon Dubey jaai (new year, new song.. immerses my mind)'. Even if you do not understand the language, iss melody ko sunke aapka mann doob hi jaayega kisiki yaadon mein (even if you don't understand the lyrics, the melody will immerse your mind with memories). "
