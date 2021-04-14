For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Apr 2021 12:58 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan's new Bengali track to release on Poila Boishakh

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is all set to release his new Bengali song "Mon dubey jaai" on the occasion of Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year), on April 15.

The track is written by Rajib Chakraborty and composed by Shaan himself.

Talking about releasing the song on an auspicious day, Shaan tells IANS: "Poila boishakh being our Bengali new year, (it) seemed the perfect day to release the song. ‘Mon dubey jaai' is soulful track that has been beautifully penned by Rajib Chakraborty, and Mehul Gadani has made a lovely video."

The singer, whose last single was "Tu jo haan kahe to haan", feels his upcoming track is lovable even if you don't understand Bangla.

Quoting the lyrics of the song, Shaan says: "'Notun bochhore notun gaan.. Mon Dubey jaai (new year, new song.. immerses my mind)'. Even if you do not understand the language, iss melody ko sunke aapka mann doob hi jaayega kisiki yaadon mein (even if you don't understand the lyrics, the melody will immerse your mind with memories). "

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shaan music Songs
Related news
News | 14 Apr 2021

Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering anthem for the Spring about the lack of unity over the novel virus. The video was directed by Digital Thunderdome.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

National skilled trade challenge premiering in New Pilot: Clash of Trades

MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from COVID-19 restrictions, the debut season of student competitions completed with the finals of Project MFG’s National Challenge in March.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

W&W announce first instalment of Rave Culture Live Series

MUMBAI: Following on from their groundbreaking extended reality (XR) debut last year, streaming live from Li-Ning Arena in their very own digital realm, Rave Culture City, one of EDM’s most sought after duos, W&W, is set to revolutionize the virtual reality space once more with the announceme

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

Euphony Official, the first runner up of "Dil Hain Hindustani" reality show, welcomes team Mumbai Indians with a bang!

MUMBAI: Euphony Official, a famous band of young, high-spirited musicians and artists have come together with an anthem for Mumbai Indians.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Parisian duo Digitalz release third lead single 'Beg For It' off of debut album

MUMBAI: French electropop act Digitalz make their highly-anticipated return to the release radar with ‘Beg For It’, the third lead single off of...read more

2
Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it. The 28-year-old...read more

3
Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids!

MUMBAI: Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing. The rapper, 43, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of...read more

4
Gl0bal reveals highly anticipated 'Insomnia 3' EP on Circus Records

MUMBAI: Following the release of trap-infused lead single ‘Snake’ with So Sus, Gl0bal reveals his highly-anticipated ‘Insomnia 3’ EP on Circus...read more

5
Euphony Official, the first runner up of "Dil Hain Hindustani" reality show, welcomes team Mumbai Indians with a bang!

MUMBAI: Euphony Official, a famous band of young, high-spirited musicians and artists have come together with an anthem for Mumbai Indians. As the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games