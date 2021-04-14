Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it.

The 28-year-old singer who recently released his solo album Spaceman has admitted to the media that the songs in it are kind of love letters written for his wife, who was away from him for six weeks last year, fulfilling her work commitments.

Now, in an interview with L'Officiel Italia, Nick has called Priyanka Chopra his muse and says his song ‘This is Heaven’ from his latest album describes the marital bliss that he is enjoying.

“I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart,” said Nick Jonas.

Nick joined Priyanka at the 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday (April 11), where the ‘The Sky Is Pink’ actress was presenting an award. Earlier, Nick and Priyanka presented Oscars 2021 nominations together.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy filming Citadel, a spy series for Amazon Prime in London. She had earlier wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Text For You, co-starring actor Sam Heughan.

Nick Jonas is currently stationed at London with his wife. Priyanka earlier shared photos of her celebration Holi with Nick and her in-laws in London.