Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids!

MUMBAI: Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing.
The rapper, 43, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months—according to the April 9 court document, which was obtained.
The SKIMS founder, 40, seems to be on the same page, since she also requested joint custody, meaning the pair would likely work out an arrangement for sharing their children.
Kanye's response mirrors the bulk of Kim's court documents, which she filed on Feb. 19.
His court filing asserts that they should each pay for their own legal fees, and he agrees with Kim that neither party should pay spousal support.
Kanye, who cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, asked that their separate and shared property be determined "according to proof at time of trial or settlement."
Both Kim and Kanye have continued to stand by their prenup, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told a portal in February. Kanye's court papers seem to indicate that the separation is indeed "amicable," as the insider initially described it.
