For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Apr 2021 12:49 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids!

MUMBAI: Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing.

The rapper, 43, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months—according to the April 9 court document, which was obtained.

The SKIMS founder, 40, seems to be on the same page, since she also requested joint custody, meaning the pair would likely work out an arrangement for sharing their children.

Kanye's response mirrors the bulk of Kim's court documents, which she filed on Feb. 19.

His court filing asserts that they should each pay for their own legal fees, and he agrees with Kim that neither party should pay spousal support.

Kanye, who cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, asked that their separate and shared property be determined "according to proof at time of trial or settlement."

Both Kim and Kanye have continued to stand by their prenup, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told a portal in February. Kanye's court papers seem to indicate that the separation is indeed "amicable," as the insider initially described it.

Tags
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Keeping Up With The Kardashians music
Related news
News | 14 Apr 2021

Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering anthem for the Spring about the lack of unity over the novel virus. The video was directed by Digital Thunderdome.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

National skilled trade challenge premiering in New Pilot: Clash of Trades

MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from COVID-19 restrictions, the debut season of student competitions completed with the finals of Project MFG’s National Challenge in March.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

W&W announce first instalment of Rave Culture Live Series

MUMBAI: Following on from their groundbreaking extended reality (XR) debut last year, streaming live from Li-Ning Arena in their very own digital realm, Rave Culture City, one of EDM’s most sought after duos, W&W, is set to revolutionize the virtual reality space once more with the announceme

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

Euphony Official, the first runner up of "Dil Hain Hindustani" reality show, welcomes team Mumbai Indians with a bang!

MUMBAI: Euphony Official, a famous band of young, high-spirited musicians and artists have come together with an anthem for Mumbai Indians.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gl0bal reveals highly anticipated 'Insomnia 3' EP on Circus Records

MUMBAI: Following the release of trap-infused lead single ‘Snake’ with So Sus, Gl0bal reveals his highly-anticipated ‘Insomnia 3’ EP on Circus...read more

2
Euphony Official, the first runner up of "Dil Hain Hindustani" reality show, welcomes team Mumbai Indians with a bang!

MUMBAI: Euphony Official, a famous band of young, high-spirited musicians and artists have come together with an anthem for Mumbai Indians. As the...read more

3
Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More' reflects on mainstream livestreaming video games

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is on a roll. The pop musician, famous for hits like “Say So” and “Boss Bitch,” has an unparalleled ability to spin chart-toppers...read more

4
Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering...read more

5
National skilled trade challenge premiering in New Pilot: Clash of Trades

MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games