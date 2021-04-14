For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Apr 2021 13:47 |  By RnMTeam

Euphony Official, the first runner up of "Dil Hain Hindustani" reality show, welcomes team Mumbai Indians with a bang!

MUMBAI: Euphony Official, a famous band of young, high-spirited musicians and artists have come together with an anthem for Mumbai Indians. As the fever of IPL is widespread in India, there couldn't be a better way than to start off this IPL with a theme which is going to set the hearts of audience to the right level! Thanks to Euphony Official, the fans of Mumbai Indians have something to look forward to in the pandemic. This theme song too, has been written and composed by the band itself.

Euphony Official had also participated in a musical reality TV show called Dil Hai Hindustani. The band won the 1st runner up trophy and the show was judged by renowned film director Karan Johar along with Shekhar Ravjiani , Shalmali Kholgade and Badshah .

Euphony Official famously known for their amazing and soulful music all over India. Euphony Official was formed in 2015 and doing great since then! The formation of this band took place when all the members of the band started performing together in the same college, they would participate in the University Competitions as a group and then they thought of working as a band and started experimenting on their original compositions.

Being an emerging band and also at the same time being genuine supporters of Mumbai Indians we thought of offering our music as a tribute to our favourite team." says Rupesh Shirsat who is the member of the band.

This theme song too, has been written and composed by the band themselves and it will release today. They are eager to share it among their fans and are longing to see how they react to this favourite theme song which is sure to be a hit this IPL season!

Tags
Euphony Official music Songs
Related news
News | 14 Apr 2021

Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering anthem for the Spring about the lack of unity over the novel virus. The video was directed by Digital Thunderdome.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

National skilled trade challenge premiering in New Pilot: Clash of Trades

MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from COVID-19 restrictions, the debut season of student competitions completed with the finals of Project MFG’s National Challenge in March.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

W&W announce first instalment of Rave Culture Live Series

MUMBAI: Following on from their groundbreaking extended reality (XR) debut last year, streaming live from Li-Ning Arena in their very own digital realm, Rave Culture City, one of EDM’s most sought after duos, W&W, is set to revolutionize the virtual reality space once more with the announceme

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

Shaan's new Bengali track to release on Poila Boishakh

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is all set to release his new Bengali song "Mon dubey jaai" on the occasion of Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year), on April 15. The track is written by Rajib Chakraborty and composed by Shaan himself.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More' reflects on mainstream livestreaming video games

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is on a roll. The pop musician, famous for hits like “Say So” and “Boss Bitch,” has an unparalleled ability to spin chart-toppers...read more

2
Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering...read more

3
National skilled trade challenge premiering in New Pilot: Clash of Trades

MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from...read more

4
Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids!

MUMBAI: Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing. The rapper, 43, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of...read more

5
Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it. The 28-year-old...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games