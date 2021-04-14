Euphony Official, the first runner up of "Dil Hain Hindustani" reality show, welcomes team Mumbai Indians with a bang!

MUMBAI: Euphony Official, a famous band of young, high-spirited musicians and artists have come together with an anthem for Mumbai Indians. As the fever of IPL is widespread in India, there couldn't be a better way than to start off this IPL with a theme which is going to set the hearts of audience to the right level! Thanks to Euphony Official, the fans of Mumbai Indians have something to look forward to in the pandemic. This theme song too, has been written and composed by the band itself.
Euphony Official had also participated in a musical reality TV show called Dil Hai Hindustani. The band won the 1st runner up trophy and the show was judged by renowned film director Karan Johar along with Shekhar Ravjiani , Shalmali Kholgade and Badshah .
Euphony Official famously known for their amazing and soulful music all over India. Euphony Official was formed in 2015 and doing great since then! The formation of this band took place when all the members of the band started performing together in the same college, they would participate in the University Competitions as a group and then they thought of working as a band and started experimenting on their original compositions.
Being an emerging band and also at the same time being genuine supporters of Mumbai Indians we thought of offering our music as a tribute to our favourite team." says Rupesh Shirsat who is the member of the band.
Being an emerging band and also at the same time being genuine supporters of Mumbai Indians we thought of offering our music as a tribute to our favourite team." says Rupesh Shirsat who is the member of the band.

They are eager to share it among their fans and are longing to see how they react to this favourite theme song which is sure to be a hit this IPL season!
