For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Apr 2021 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More' reflects on mainstream livestreaming video games

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is on a roll.

The pop musician, famous for hits like “Say So” and “Boss Bitch,” has an unparalleled ability to spin chart-toppers into TikTok sensations. Nearly every single she’s released has become a heavily used audio clip on the video platform. But music isn’t her only flex. Lately, the star has been streaming video games on Twitch. And her latest music video, “Kiss Me More,” doesn’t just have an extended bit about the PlayStation 5 — it also reflects just how mainstream livestreaming video games has become.

On the surface, “Kiss Me More” doesn’t seem like it has anything to do with video games. In the video, an astronaut (played by Alex Landi) explores a bubble-gum-pink alien world that is equal parts sensual and playful.

But if you watch through to the end, the video takes a turn. You see Doja Cat and SZA lounging on the couch, snacking on food. Turns out, they’re playing a video game. As Doja Cat plays, she struggles to navigate the boat she controls on-screen — using a DualSense controller, in what appears to be some clear PS5 product placement — until SZA gives her a hint. The entire scene is reminiscent of the way Doja Cat acts on her own Twitch streams. The musician has only gone live a couple times, but she’s killed it every time. Nearly every clip of her on Twitch is memorable, even when she’s stuck on a difficult portion of any given game.

Oftentimes, she will meander around, like she does in the video, commenting on everything in the environment until chat tells her what to do. This sounds like it would be boring to watch, but it’s not. This is because her ability to improvise is remarkable. She’ll freestyle songs on the spot that match up with whatever she’s trying to do in-game. It makes even small things, like trying to jump from platform to platform, entertaining to watch.

The music video and Doja Cat’s stream represent a much larger trend: the increasing cultural relevance of Twitch and gaming culture. To have someone who has performed at the Grammys and who is arguably one of the largest artists on TikTok is unprecedented for a platform like Twitch. Sure, some celebrities have dabbled in streaming, and others have appeared in games, but Doja Cat bridges the gap between the two more effortlessly as a personality than what we’ve seen before. Drake logging onto Fortnite and needing to be carried by a livestreamer who actually knows the landscape and how to entertain an audience in real time this is not.

And all this isn’t just about big names streaming. It’s also about changing attitudes toward streamers as entertainers. Since the start of the pandemic, the streaming business has been booming. In terms of hours watched, Twitch grew by roughly 82 percent in 2020 compared to the year prior. And streamers on both Twitch and YouTube are now becoming widespread recognizable names.

Streamers like Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter made the New York Times with her latest move to become a co-owner of esports and lifestyle group 100 Thieves. Gaming personalities like Corpse Husband are moving into the music space and have collaborated with artists like Machine Gun Kelly. Both Corpse and Valkyrae appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, to play Among Us. Taken together, these people represent a new frontier for livestreaming, who we think of when we talk about video games, and how the hobby is represented in the mainstream.

Tags
Doja Cat SZA Kiss Me More Singer
Related news
News | 14 Apr 2021

Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2021

National skilled trade challenge premiering in New Pilot: Clash of Trades

MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from COVID-19 restrictions, the debut season of student competitions completed with the finals of Project MFG’s National Challenge in March.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Hailey Bieber opens up about her skirt incident with paparazzi

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber opened up to Dixie D'Amelio about her frustrating relationship with the paparazzi.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Taylor Swift's 'The Best Day' lyric video pays a tribute to mom Andrea

MUMBAI: Swifties had the best day on Friday, April 9, when Taylor Swift released her re-recorded 2008 album Fearless.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal's new music video 'Viah' crosses 16 million views

MUMBAI: Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal who rose to fame from Starplus hit ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ has recently come up with his new music video ‘Viah’ opposite Singer Barbie Maan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering...read more

2
National skilled trade challenge premiering in New Pilot: Clash of Trades

MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from...read more

3
Kanye West seeks joint custody of kids!

MUMBAI: Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing. The rapper, 43, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of...read more

4
Doja Cat and SZA's 'Kiss Me More' reflects on mainstream livestreaming video games

MUMBAI: Doja Cat is on a roll. The pop musician, famous for hits like “Say So” and “Boss Bitch,” has an unparalleled ability to spin chart-toppers...read more

5
Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it. The 28-year-old...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games