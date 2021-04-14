Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering anthem for the Spring about the lack of unity over the novel virus. The video was directed by Digital Thunderdome.
Watch it right now:
"This song has a very deep meaning for us, and it is a lot heavier than most of the songs from our full-length Amethyst" says lead singer Suzanne De Iulio. "We shot this video exactly 365 days after we shot Delusional with the same director - Digital Thunderdome and they are masters of their craft. The School Bus Graveyard was a perfect location for this video because it signifies abandonment, and I think this really conveys the overwhelming emotions in the song. This was our first experience with a drone camera and that was epic, making for some big shots." Bassist Les Moseley adds, "it was a bone-chilling day and night… freezing! If we were doing anything outside of something for this band it certainly would have been in our top 5 most miserable days because I could feel every degree of that day through every little rip in my jeans and I can only imagine how Suzie felt. Thankfully, Scott, Desiree and the rest of the crew kept us on point and handled everything so professionally. I don't think we could've managed without them!"
"Pawns" is the bands latest single since their stunning rendition of the Grammy-winning 90's rock hit originally performed by Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know". Watch that music video at this location.
For more information on Magg Dylan, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, or Deezer.
Magg Dylan discography
Pawns (single) - 2021
You Oughta Know (single) - 2020
Amethyst (LP) - 2020
Magg Dylan lineup
Suzanne (lead vocals), Brucifer (guitar), Les (bass), Adam (drums)
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: There is forward momentum in the IBAS-sponsored Project MFG skilled trades competition series that launched in Fall 2019. Despite delays from...read more
MUMBAI: Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing. The rapper, 43, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of...read more
MUMBAI: Doja Cat is on a roll. The pop musician, famous for hits like “Say So” and “Boss Bitch,” has an unparalleled ability to spin chart-toppers...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it. The 28-year-old...read more
MUMBAI: Following on from their groundbreaking extended reality (XR) debut last year, streaming live from Li-Ning Arena in their very own digital...read more