Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering anthem for the Spring about the lack of unity over the novel virus. The video was directed by Digital Thunderdome.

Watch it right now:

"This song has a very deep meaning for us, and it is a lot heavier than most of the songs from our full-length Amethyst" says lead singer Suzanne De Iulio. "We shot this video exactly 365 days after we shot Delusional with the same director - Digital Thunderdome and they are masters of their craft. The School Bus Graveyard was a perfect location for this video because it signifies abandonment, and I think this really conveys the overwhelming emotions in the song. This was our first experience with a drone camera and that was epic, making for some big shots." Bassist Les Moseley adds, "it was a bone-chilling day and night… freezing! If we were doing anything outside of something for this band it certainly would have been in our top 5 most miserable days because I could feel every degree of that day through every little rip in my jeans and I can only imagine how Suzie felt. Thankfully, Scott, Desiree and the rest of the crew kept us on point and handled everything so professionally. I don't think we could've managed without them!"

"Pawns" is the bands latest single since their stunning rendition of the Grammy-winning 90's rock hit originally performed by Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know". Watch that music video at this location.

Magg Dylan discography

Pawns (single) - 2021

You Oughta Know (single) - 2020

Amethyst (LP) - 2020

Magg Dylan lineup

Suzanne (lead vocals), Brucifer (guitar), Les (bass), Adam (drums)