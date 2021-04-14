For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Apr 2021 15:43

Alt-metal rockers MAGG DYLAN express frustration in new "Pawns" music video & single

MUMBAI: Virginia Beach alternative metal band Magg Dylan have revealed a new music video for their brand new single "Pawns". The song is a blistering anthem for the Spring about the lack of unity over the novel virus. The video was directed by Digital Thunderdome.

Watch it right now:

"This song has a very deep meaning for us, and it is a lot heavier than most of the songs from our full-length Amethyst" says lead singer Suzanne De Iulio. "We shot this video exactly 365 days after we shot Delusional with the same director - Digital Thunderdome and they are masters of their craft. The School Bus Graveyard was a perfect location for this video because it signifies abandonment, and I think this really conveys the overwhelming emotions in the song. This was our first experience with a drone camera and that was epic, making for some big shots." Bassist Les Moseley adds, "it was a bone-chilling day and night… freezing! If we were doing anything outside of something for this band it certainly would have been in our top 5 most miserable days because I could feel every degree of that day through every little rip in my jeans and I can only imagine how Suzie felt. Thankfully, Scott, Desiree and the rest of the crew kept us on point and handled everything so professionally. I don't think we could've managed without them!"

"Pawns" is the bands latest single since their stunning rendition of the Grammy-winning 90's rock hit originally performed by Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know". Watch that music video at this location.

For more information on Magg Dylan, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, or Deezer.

Magg Dylan discography

Pawns (single) - 2021

You Oughta Know (single) - 2020

Amethyst (LP) - 2020

Magg Dylan lineup

Suzanne (lead vocals), Brucifer (guitar), Les (bass), Adam (drums)

