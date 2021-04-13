For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Apr 2021

World Art Day: 5 Musicians you didn’t know had hidden talents

MUMBAI: Amongst many learnings from the unprecedented pandemic, a major realization was that we would be completely bored without our favorite artists who helped us through the difficult times. From musicians to dancers, content creators, actors & more, our love and respect for art surely has increased tenfold in the year gone by. While we celebrate, World Art Day on 15th April 2021, Vh1 has put together the perfect playlist to honor our most loved musicians through its special segment ‘Vh1 Art Attack’ airing at 12pm. Ahead of the same, here is some interesting trivia that brings to light skills you didn’t know your favorite musicians have.

1. Justin Timberlake - Dancer

We have all grown up to Justin Timberlake’s phenomenal tracks and still tune-in to hits like “What Goes Around, Comes Around” amongst others. Justin went onto impress us with his acting skills in Hollywood but not many know that the actor is a phenomenal dancer and has showcased the same through many dance performances.

2. Snoop Dogg- Football Coach

Known for his party goer persona and rap skills, Snoop Dogg’s hidden talent is sure to surprise you. This music sensation is a big fan of sports and spends a great deal of time coaching both of his sons' football teams.

3. Justin Bieber – Rubik Cube Expert

Fans often feel artists who start their careers early may not be that intelligent however breaking that stereotype is the Canadian megastar Justin Bieber. The singer-songwriter is an expert with a Rubik's Cube, and he can solve it in under two minutes!

4. Jack White - Upholsterer

Before creating history with his rock music, The White Stripes founder Jack White was making a decent living as an upholsterer. He even named one of his first bands The Upholsterers!

5. Taylor Swift – Jam & Jelly Maker

Pop queen Taylor Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm and watched her mother make homemade grape jelly every year for the holidays. This tradition inspired her to concoct her own line of jellies and jams and distribute them to her nearest and dearest pals.

