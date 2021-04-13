Timothee Chalamet plays weird little flute at SNL Cameo with Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi

MUMBAI: Forget "WAP"-now it's all about the "WLF."

The April 10 episode of Saturday Night Live debuted the music video for "Weird Little Flute," which, yes, is really an ode to flutes—no metaphors here. Kid Cudi joined SNL players Pete Davidson and Chris Redd as a trio of rappers-though perhaps they're more like band geeks?-who can't get enough of their "weird little flutes," which they bring everywhere from the club to grandma's house. (With grandma played by Aidy Bryant in a grey wig and night gown, naturally.)

Midway through the track, Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet appears for a surreal cameo, in which he, too, gets in on the weird little flute action. The actor sports a zebra-striped cardigan and pink beanie while he rocks out on his instrument.

Timothee isn't the only celebrity to make an appearance in "Weird Little Flute." Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan, who hosted SNL this week for the first time ever, appeared at the end of the segment as the woman in the music shop who had to put up with Pete, Chris and Kid Cudi waxing poetic about their WLFs.

It wasn't too long ago that Timothee made his own SNL hosting debut. The Lady Bird star graced the studio 8H stage last December. Sketches included one about a tiny horse and a holiday baking championship gone awry.

The star, who will next appear in the highly anticipated adaptation of Dune from director Denis Villeneuve, recently made headlines for reuniting with his The King co-star Lily Rose Depp, one year after their reported breakup.

Last year, he spoke to GQ about his reaction after paparazzi photos of the then-couple kissing on a boat surfaced.

"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great,'" he recalled in the interview. "And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, 'This is a P.R. stunt.' A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"