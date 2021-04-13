For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Apr 2021 14:23 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift's 'The Best Day' lyric video pays a tribute to mom Andrea

MUMBAI: Swifties had the best day on Friday, April 9, when Taylor Swift released her re-recorded 2008 album Fearless.

But one hidden gem amongst the treasure trove of memories was the lyric video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)," because it included a sentimental montage of home movies and some never-before-seen photos. The lyric video showed Taylor as a little girl, growing up in Pennsylvania in the 1990s, before stepping into the spotlight.

In fact, she included the one and only "video I found from back when I was three / You set up a paint set in the kitchen and you're talking to me," as referenced in the lyrics.

Other videos center on Taylor and her beloved mom, Andrea aka "the prettiest lady in the whole wide world," as they're seen cuddling in bed, decorating a gingerbread house, eating ice cream, watching fireworks and sharing more special moments together.

Her dad, Scott, and brother, Austin, also make appearances in the montage, which charts her rise to fame.

The videos go on to show Taylor walking out on stage and performing with her guitar, as she sings, "And I love you for giving me your eyes/ For staying back and watching me shine."

Basically, we dare you to watch this video and not cry.

The 31 year old recently revealed more vintage videos in her music video for the 2019 song "Christmas Tree Farm" and on social media, including when she wished Andrea a happy Mother's Day in 2020.

She tweeted, "My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone." Tay added, "Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom."

The childhood moments are all the more meaningful considering Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor, the superstar revealed to Variety last year.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor said in January 2020. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Andrea's health journey likely inspired her 2019 song "Soon You'll Get Better" featuring The Chicks. As the Grammy winner told Variety, "Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been traveling between Nashville, where her family is, and England, where his family lives.

A source close to the folklore artist told E! News in January, "Her mom's health is always very much on Taylor's mind. She goes back and forth to see her mom and Joe comes along."

Tags
Taylor Swift Andrea The Best Day music Singer
Related news
News | 13 Apr 2021

Hailey Bieber opens up about her skirt incident with paparazzi

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber opened up to Dixie D'Amelio about her frustrating relationship with the paparazzi.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Shweta Shetty on returning with a different vibe to the music scene after 21 years

MUMBAI: Indian pop singer Shweta Shetty who awarded the Best Female Pop Artist for her work in the album Deewane To Deewane Hain at 1998 Screen Awards did recently released a Disco Dance Version of her 90s hits Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa. View the track here:

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal's new music video 'Viah' crosses 16 million views

MUMBAI: Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal who rose to fame from Starplus hit ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’ has recently come up with his new music video ‘Viah’ opposite Singer Barbie Maan.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Selena Gomez seen in bloody white turtle neck

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez looks like she's having a bloody good time on the set of her new TV series.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

World Art Day: 5 Musicians you didn’t know had hidden talents

MUMBAI: Amongst many learnings from the unprecedented pandemic, a major realization was that we would be completely bored without our favorite artists who helped us through the difficult times.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez seen in bloody white turtle neck

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez looks like she's having a bloody good time on the set of her new TV series. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was spotted...read more

2
World Art Day: 5 Musicians you didn’t know had hidden talents

MUMBAI: Amongst many learnings from the unprecedented pandemic, a major realization was that we would be completely bored without our favorite...read more

3
Hailey Bieber opens up about her skirt incident with paparazzi

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber opened up to Dixie D'Amelio about her frustrating relationship with the paparazzi. On the April 11 episode of the TikToker's...read more

4
SpotlampE presents 'Quarantine' by Thoda Bai Pipi

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s indie music label SpotlampE, has released an upbeat Punjabi track titled ‘Quarantine’ by popular rapper - Thoda Bai Pipi. Launched...read more

5
Morgin Madison unveils 'Feels Like,' out 4/9 via mau5trap

MUMBAI: Continuing his sonic journey through his debut LP, Morgin Madison follows up his wondrous "Start Again" with another progressive house feat...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games