Taylor Swift's 'The Best Day' lyric video pays a tribute to mom Andrea

MUMBAI: Swifties had the best day on Friday, April 9, when Taylor Swift released her re-recorded 2008 album Fearless.

But one hidden gem amongst the treasure trove of memories was the lyric video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)," because it included a sentimental montage of home movies and some never-before-seen photos. The lyric video showed Taylor as a little girl, growing up in Pennsylvania in the 1990s, before stepping into the spotlight.

In fact, she included the one and only "video I found from back when I was three / You set up a paint set in the kitchen and you're talking to me," as referenced in the lyrics.

Other videos center on Taylor and her beloved mom, Andrea aka "the prettiest lady in the whole wide world," as they're seen cuddling in bed, decorating a gingerbread house, eating ice cream, watching fireworks and sharing more special moments together.

Her dad, Scott, and brother, Austin, also make appearances in the montage, which charts her rise to fame.

The videos go on to show Taylor walking out on stage and performing with her guitar, as she sings, "And I love you for giving me your eyes/ For staying back and watching me shine."

Basically, we dare you to watch this video and not cry.

The 31 year old recently revealed more vintage videos in her music video for the 2019 song "Christmas Tree Farm" and on social media, including when she wished Andrea a happy Mother's Day in 2020.

She tweeted, "My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone." Tay added, "Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom."

The childhood moments are all the more meaningful considering Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor, the superstar revealed to Variety last year.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor said in January 2020. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Andrea's health journey likely inspired her 2019 song "Soon You'll Get Better" featuring The Chicks. As the Grammy winner told Variety, "Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been traveling between Nashville, where her family is, and England, where his family lives.

A source close to the folklore artist told E! News in January, "Her mom's health is always very much on Taylor's mind. She goes back and forth to see her mom and Joe comes along."