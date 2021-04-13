Rahul Vaidya: Won't compare if singers are bigger than actors

MUMBAI: Ever since singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, model-actress Disha Parmar, on "Bigg Boss 14", their fans have been excited to know when the duo will take the relationship to its next level.
A few days back, Rahul and Disha raised expectations of fans by posting "wedding pictures" that promptly went viral. It turned out soon enough the stills were of the new music video "Madhanya" that features Rahul and Disha.
The element of romance in his personal life has surely made Rahul, a teenybopper star since his "Indian Idol" days, a bigger glamour figure than ever before in his public life. Over the past months, he has constantly been in the news - first, because of his good form on "Bigg Boss 14" (he finished first runner-up) and then, of course, there has been his much-talked-about romance.
Does he feel he has been enjoying a filmstar-like popularity lately, or perhaps he enjoys a fan base bigger than many filmstars?
"I don't want to compare if we are bigger than filmstars or not. Everyone has their space, it is beautiful. Everyone puts in insane amount of hard work. Musicians have a different kind of hard work and actors have a different kind. Everyone has their space," Rahul took a diplomatic line, in conversation with IANS.
He acknowledges that singers enjoy a massive fan base around the world, and the culture has finally trickled to India.
"I absolutely love actors and I think that is fantastic. In the West, Justin Bieber has more fans as music is universal. Musicians have hardcore fans. That culture has come to India, too. It's come bigtime. Pop stars get attention and love and that is beautiful," he said.
