News |  13 Apr 2021 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey Bieber opens up about her skirt incident with paparazzi

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber opened up to Dixie D'Amelio about her frustrating relationship with the paparazzi.

On the April 11 episode of the TikToker's YouTube series The Early Late Show, the model admitted that she hasn't quite gotten used to the cameras that are constantly in her and her husband Justin Bieber's faces.

"Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing," she explained. "What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that's good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists, that I understand."

However, Hailey noted that the photographers are often "disrespectful."

"I was leaving a place with my husband, and we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle," she recalled. "I was wearing a really short skirt, so when we got in the car I was like, 'I feel like it's a tricky angle, because I'm concerned they would have shot up my skirt.' Like, what else are you going to see?"

The incident Hailey is referring to occurred last month, outside the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge The Nice Guy. In a video taken of the situation, Justin confronted the paparazzi and asks them if they took photos up Hailey's skirt. The paparazzi denied any wrongdoing.

Hailey continued, "Justin said to the paparazzi, 'Were you shooting up her skirt?' And they were like, 'Oh we would never do that, why would you think that?'"

However, the former ballet dancer noted that "paparazzi are notorious for taking photos of women coming out of their cars in a dress or skirt, and there are tons of different photos on the internet where you can see their underwear. They do it purposefully to embarrass them, is what it feels like."

The ubiquity of the paparazzi has also been a challenge for her and Justin.

"Every day we pull out of our house, there's someone there, waiting," she said. "To a certain extent, you have to understand what comes with this industry and this lifestyle, but I still don't understand how people can just take photos of you without your permission. But it does come with the territory. I just try to set my boundaries with them as much as possible."

