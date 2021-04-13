This Gudi Padwa, Saregama launches the Marathi album ‘Bhavartha Mauli’ by the living legend, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji

MUMBAI: This year, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Saregama, brings back the living legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, along with her brother and renowned composer Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar with the release of the album ‘Bhavartha Mauli’. The album is a collection of 10 devotional Marathi songs based on the works of the revered Marathi saint and poet of 13th century Sant Dnyaneshwar.

More than 50 years ago, Lata Mangeshkar had collaborated with Saregama – India’s oldest and biggest music label - and had released an album called Dyaneshwar Mauli, which had several of the saint’s devotional songs and poetry in her own voice, set to music by the legendary composer and her brother, Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Now through this new album, titled ‘Bhavaarth Mauli’, once again, ten immortal Marathi compositions have been reintroduced to the lovers of music and spiritual poetry with an added feature. Each of the songs come with a special commentary done by Lataji herself, explaining the true essence of the song.

Speaking on the launch of this album, Lata Mangeshkar said, “It is an absolute honour and a privilege that I am able to present the poetic works of the great saint and poet Sant Dnayeshwar to this generation. Through this album called Bhavaarth Mauli, my brother Hridaynath and I have made a humble attempt to introduce each of these poems by a commentary explaining and unravelling the spirituality & essence of the poetry. I hope the audience has the same beautiful spiritual experience listening to these beautiful compositions just as we have had in bringing them to you”.

Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar said, “Working on the album 'Bhavaarth Mauli', which is a compilation of the immortal compositions of Sant Dnyaneshwar recorded by Lata Didi and me more than 50 years ago, and now being presented anew, embellished with a commentary by Lata Didi herself, has been a humbling experience for me. There is such richness in the poetry of the great saint and to have Lata Didi bring them to life through her voice is indeed a marvellous way to reach out to a wider audience”.

'Bhavaarth Mauli' has released today on the Saregama Marathi Youtube channel and on music streaming platforms.

Here is the link of the album on YT : http://bit.ly/bhavaarthmauli