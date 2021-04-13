Akriti Kakar: Music is integral part of growing up in Bengal

MUMBAI: Singer Akriti Kakar has been judging music reality shows for a while, and she feels young singers in West Bengal have a lot of talent. Akriti, who currently judges "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla", said music is an important part of growing up among Bengalis.
"I think Bengal is a state where music is given much importance. At home, while etiquette and manners are taught, how to talk is taught, there music as well. I feel it is bred in their blood. Music is such an integral part of growing up that the best talent ends up coming from mostly Bengal or up North," she told IANS.
"Their culture is so beautiful and they are given so much importance. I think they have a great future ahead. The kind of grooming they get in music, in singing, speech therapy (is) how you should be. I don't think anyone in their own individual capacity can learn so much on their own. Whether they win or not, I hope they take the learning with them," Akriti added.
She summed up: "I am pleasantly surprised with the talent I have seen on this show. They have mature voices, talent and kalaakari."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12, began her journey with the same show. She participated in...read more
MUMBAI: Ever since singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, model-actress Disha Parmar, on "Bigg Boss 14", their fans have been excited to...read more
MUMBAI: BAFTA Awards held in London made way for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to walk the red carpet after way "too long." Her words. Needless to...read more
MUMBAI: Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are known for the separate identity they both have created for themselves as pop icons. The two top...read more