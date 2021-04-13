For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Apr 2021 11:34 |  By RnMTeam

Akriti Kakar: Music is integral part of growing up in Bengal

MUMBAI: Singer Akriti Kakar has been judging music reality shows for a while, and she feels young singers in West Bengal have a lot of talent. Akriti, who currently judges "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla", said music is an important part of growing up among Bengalis.

"I think Bengal is a state where music is given much importance. At home, while etiquette and manners are taught, how to talk is taught, there music as well. I feel it is bred in their blood. Music is such an integral part of growing up that the best talent ends up coming from mostly Bengal or up North," she told IANS.

"Their culture is so beautiful and they are given so much importance. I think they have a great future ahead. The kind of grooming they get in music, in singing, speech therapy (is) how you should be. I don't think anyone in their own individual capacity can learn so much on their own. Whether they win or not, I hope they take the learning with them," Akriti added.

She summed up: "I am pleasantly surprised with the talent I have seen on this show. They have mature voices, talent and kalaakari."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Akriti Kakar Kalaakari music Songs
Related news
News | 13 Apr 2021

Anu Malik did this to himself after listening to Neha Kakkar sing a song

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12, began her journey with the same show. She participated in the second season of the music reality show but was eliminated early.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Rahul Vaidya: Won't compare if singers are bigger than actors

MUMBAI: Ever since singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, model-actress Disha Parmar, on "Bigg Boss 14", their fans have been excited to know when the duo will take the relationship to its next level.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

A.R. Rahman along with his 99 Songs cast and crew reminisce, on Twitter Spaces, how and why they chose EhanBhat for the lead actor's role on the movie!

MUMBAI: From fun chats to indulgent banter, people from across the country find themselves on Twitter to delight in all types of conversations.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar Tyler Hubbard, the genre-bending artist has announced his collaborative EP of the same name, set to release on April 23.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Gilligan Moss unveil anticipated self-titled debut album

MUMBAI: Gilligan Moss have dropped their hotly anticipated, self-titled debut album, out April 9th on Foreign Family Collective.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar...read more

2
Anu Malik did this to himself after listening to Neha Kakkar sing a song

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12, began her journey with the same show. She participated in...read more

3
Rahul Vaidya: Won't compare if singers are bigger than actors

MUMBAI: Ever since singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, model-actress Disha Parmar, on "Bigg Boss 14", their fans have been excited to...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' ravish looks at BAFTA 2021

MUMBAI: BAFTA Awards held in London made way for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to walk the red carpet after way "too long." Her words. Needless to...read more

5
Lady Gaga believes Britney Spears impacts her

MUMBAI: Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are known for the separate identity they both have created for themselves as pop icons. The two top...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games