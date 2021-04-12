For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Apr 2021 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

Tracy Lawrence celebrates 30 Years of making music with a virtual livestream concert in partnership with StageIt and Taste of Country

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, has been impacting the sound of Country music for three decades. His signature sound helped to shape a generation and continues to enrapture new fans of all ages. On April 27th, Tracy will be celebrating his milestone 30th career anniversary with a livestream concert at The Warehouse in partnership with web-based performance platform, StageIt, and co-promoted through leading Country music and news resource, Taste of Country. Tracy and his band will be performing some of his biggest career hits along with new music from his latest album, Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell, which is set for release on April 23rd everywhere you find great music.

Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is Lawrence's first release from Hindsight 2020, a three-volume album that will be released throughout the year, celebrating 30 songs for 30 years of Tracy Lawrence. This first 10-song collection features all new material from Lawrence, who penned 9 of the 10 tracks, mixing his signature blend of contemporary and traditional Country music that has made him a mainstay since his debut album, Sticks & Stones, in 1991.

Leading up to Volume 1's full album release on April 23rd, Lawrence has been rolling out new music via his Instagram. Today, Friday, April 9th he is giving fans a fifth track, “You Only Get One,” which follows his previous Instagram releases of title track "Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell," and brand-new songs "Struggle Struggle," "Water," and "Lonely 101" - available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Tags
Tracy Lawrence StageIt Taste Of Country music
Related news
News | 12 Apr 2021

A.R. Rahman along with his 99 Songs cast and crew reminisce, on Twitter Spaces, how and why they chose EhanBhat for the lead actor's role on the movie!

MUMBAI: From fun chats to indulgent banter, people from across the country find themselves on Twitter to delight in all types of conversations.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar Tyler Hubbard, the genre-bending artist has announced his collaborative EP of the same name, set to release on April 23.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Gilligan Moss unveil anticipated self-titled debut album

MUMBAI: Gilligan Moss have dropped their hotly anticipated, self-titled debut album, out April 9th on Foreign Family Collective.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Lady Gaga believes Britney Spears impacts her

MUMBAI: Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are known for the separate identity they both have created for themselves as pop icons. The two top ladies of the pop culture have some dots connecting them as the Poker Face hitmaker takes the other as her inspiration.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Elohim and GRiZ team up on new single "Bring Me Back"

MUMBAI: Dance music mainstays GRiZ and Elohim have teamed up to release their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Bring Me Back” out now on Elohim Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Spencer Ramsay debuts on Polydor with new single 'Love With You'

MUMBAI: Dance music wonderkid Spencer Ramsay makes his Polydor debut with new single ‘Love With You’, out 9th April. Combining sugar-sweet vocals, a...read more

2
Music Composer Jigar Saraiya celebrates his birthday with his family

MUMBAI: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Music Composer Jigar Saraiya rings in a low-key birthday with his close ones. The artist's family...read more

3
Liam Payne surprised fans with new look at the BAFTAs

MUMBAI: It's been 11 years since One Direction formed on the X Factor, eventually splitting in 2016. With the band mates all going their separate...read more

4
A.R. Rahman along with his 99 Songs cast and crew reminisce, on Twitter Spaces, how and why they chose EhanBhat for the lead actor's role on the movie!

MUMBAI: From fun chats to indulgent banter, people from across the country find themselves on Twitter to delight in all types of conversations....read more

5
Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games