Tracy Lawrence celebrates 30 Years of making music with a virtual livestream concert in partnership with StageIt and Taste of Country

MUMBAI: Country music icon, Tracy Lawrence, has been impacting the sound of Country music for three decades. His signature sound helped to shape a generation and continues to enrapture new fans of all ages. On April 27th, Tracy will be celebrating his milestone 30th career anniversary with a livestream concert at The Warehouse in partnership with web-based performance platform, StageIt, and co-promoted through leading Country music and news resource, Taste of Country. Tracy and his band will be performing some of his biggest career hits along with new music from his latest album, Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell, which is set for release on April 23rd everywhere you find great music.

Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell is Lawrence's first release from Hindsight 2020, a three-volume album that will be released throughout the year, celebrating 30 songs for 30 years of Tracy Lawrence. This first 10-song collection features all new material from Lawrence, who penned 9 of the 10 tracks, mixing his signature blend of contemporary and traditional Country music that has made him a mainstay since his debut album, Sticks & Stones, in 1991.

Leading up to Volume 1's full album release on April 23rd, Lawrence has been rolling out new music via his Instagram. Today, Friday, April 9th he is giving fans a fifth track, “You Only Get One,” which follows his previous Instagram releases of title track "Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell," and brand-new songs "Struggle Struggle," "Water," and "Lonely 101" - available now on all digital streaming platforms.