News |  12 Apr 2021 15:15 |  By RnMTeam

Take a journey to the east with Plastik Funk 'Tribute to Asia' EP dropping via revealed recordings

MUMBAI: Knighting his sophomore release on Revealed Recordings, big-room and electro force Plastik Funk returns with his new EP ‘Tribute To Asia’, making new acquaintances with the duo Sickrate, aswell as Stockholm-based artists Rentz, the rising Repiet, as well as CALV, Triple M and Blanee, get poised for an onslaught of the senses!

Taking his journey across the globe, as the first Top 100 DJ to also now be welcomed into playing shows safely in Asia, post-pandemic, it feels an fitting, almost serendipitous release to launch into 2021 with, as he returns to the imprint here with ‘Never Let Go’ via the EP. Commencing with an almost-classical feel thanks to a piano melody and swelling strings before a stretching, raw female vocal offers “I promise I’ll stay”. In typical Plastik Funk fashion, things take a U-turn into a zooming electronic sphere, escalating full of velocity thanks to big-room, hands-in-the-air melodies and flashes of emotion that push and pull, cascading over with lazer-shots of synth that prove this collective trio can do more than just capture attentions, but send them into overdrive, too.

Upping the ante to bring ‘Shakalaka’ to the fore, tribal big-room artist CALV packs a punch on his collaboration with Plastik Funk, enlisting exciting sirens that whirr ahead to bring a sense of urgency, the release acts like a right hook the the jaw thanks to powerful thumps of bass and a down’n’dirty vocal chipping in to “Shake it girl!”. Come the bridge, the release cascades into a deeper, jackin’ take before retracting back to higher tempos and shooting synths that can’t be ignored; it’s stylistic and originally creative, whilst still merging both artists vibes in perfect tandem.

Finally, giving audiences ‘What They Want’, Triple M and Blanee join forces alongside Plastik Funk again, here, to provide a rip-roaring omission of rudeboy spits, combined with deeper swathes of funky house. Bringing in a stripped-back piano melody that sets the foundation for a hyper-high, edited vocal that audiences won’t be able to resist singing along to, the release then morphs into a funky, bombastic slice of house that tinkers with its BPM, yet sounds robust, in it’s collaborative outpouring. Treading the waters of spacious breakdowns that are laced with hefty melodies, make no mistake, across this EP, Plastik Funk and his respective collaborators aren’t here to play.

Setting the electronic dance music scene alight, Plastik Funk returns to the forefront of Revealed Recordings to now give thanks with a tribute to the Asia scene and a long list of his devoted fans that have supported him, coming out of the region so much, across their DJ Mag Top 100 DJ’s Poll votes, as well as numerous musical praise over this years, this is his gift, to you. Tilting to big-room sounds whilst still keeping his own, unique house style, laden with funk and groove, get set for Plastik Funk and friends to soundtrack your Spring!

The ‘Tribute to Asia’ EP is released only on Revealed Recordings, out now!

