Spencer Ramsay debuts on Polydor with new single 'Love With You'

MUMBAI: Dance music wonderkid Spencer Ramsay makes his Polydor debut with new single ‘Love With You’, out 9th April.

Combining sugar-sweet vocals, a deep, bumping bassline and emotional breakdowns, ‘Love With You’ is a feelgood, UKG-inspired groover that’s been crafted with the dancefloor in mind. A certified online smash, the track has already racked up 275,000 Soundcloud plays after being uploaded just two months ago.

Hailing from the small Scottish border town of Peebles, Spencer Ramsay is an enigmatic young talent who has been making music from the age of ten. Still just 17, he already has an impressive collection of tracks under his belt, with club banger ‘What You Talkin’ About?’ racking up over 1 million Soundcloud plays in three months.

Possessing bags of crossover appeal, ‘Love With You’ is the work of a young artist destined for big things.