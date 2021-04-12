Music Composer Jigar Saraiya celebrates his birthday with his family

MUMBAI: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Music Composer Jigar Saraiya rings in a low-key birthday with his close ones. The artist's family made certain to make the best of the moment and celebrated his birthday in the best way possible at home.
Happy to spend time with family on his birthday, Jigar shares, “I am blessed to have a loving family and the efforts they've undertaken despite the challenges are heartwarming. My birthday wish is for everyone to be safe and I hope we find solace in things that can be enjoyed in isolation.”
Jigar's recently released party song "Na Nai Sunna" ft. Krystle D'Souza and Bharti Singh garnered immense love and hit incredible viewership numbers. The music duo Sachin-Jigar also earned huge appreciation for their recently released music album in the film "Roohi" that has inspired a fest of reels and dance covers on social media.
