For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Apr 2021 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

Liam Payne surprised fans with new look at the BAFTAs

MUMBAI: It's been 11 years since One Direction formed on the X Factor, eventually splitting in 2016. With the band mates all going their separate ways, they've each made their own mark since leaving the band.

Harry Styles continues to make waves in the music and fashion worlds. While Zayn Malik recently became a father for the first time with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

And tonight, Liam Payne shocked fans when he sported a totally new look for his performance at the BAFTAs. Revealing a shaggy hair cut which is so on trend rn and beard, Liam looked unrecognisable during his performance.

Posting on socials earlier in the evening, Liam had teased fans, saying; "You've never seen me like this before..." Preempting that we were in for a surprise.

Admittedly, the tweet referred to the impressive augmented reality aspect of his performance. Liam wore a motion-capture suit, fitted with over 50 sensors, which used state-of-the-art technology to create a real-time avatar.

The production took viewers through a year in film, before Liam stepped out in a grey suit and kicked off the ceremony with a one-of-a-kind performance, powered by EE's 5G network.

Although it seemed fans were more distracted by Liam's new look than the theatrics of the show itself, and many took to Twitter to discuss.

Tags
Liam Payne Zayn Malik music BAFTAs Harry Styles
Related news
News | 12 Apr 2021

A.R. Rahman along with his 99 Songs cast and crew reminisce, on Twitter Spaces, how and why they chose EhanBhat for the lead actor's role on the movie!

MUMBAI: From fun chats to indulgent banter, people from across the country find themselves on Twitter to delight in all types of conversations.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar Tyler Hubbard, the genre-bending artist has announced his collaborative EP of the same name, set to release on April 23.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Gilligan Moss unveil anticipated self-titled debut album

MUMBAI: Gilligan Moss have dropped their hotly anticipated, self-titled debut album, out April 9th on Foreign Family Collective.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Lady Gaga believes Britney Spears impacts her

MUMBAI: Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are known for the separate identity they both have created for themselves as pop icons. The two top ladies of the pop culture have some dots connecting them as the Poker Face hitmaker takes the other as her inspiration.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Elohim and GRiZ team up on new single "Bring Me Back"

MUMBAI: Dance music mainstays GRiZ and Elohim have teamed up to release their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Bring Me Back” out now on Elohim Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
A.R. Rahman along with his 99 Songs cast and crew reminisce, on Twitter Spaces, how and why they chose EhanBhat for the lead actor's role on the movie!

MUMBAI: From fun chats to indulgent banter, people from across the country find themselves on Twitter to delight in all types of conversations....read more

2
Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar...read more

3
Lady Gaga believes Britney Spears impacts her

MUMBAI: Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are known for the separate identity they both have created for themselves as pop icons. The two top...read more

4
Gilligan Moss unveil anticipated self-titled debut album

MUMBAI: Gilligan Moss have dropped their hotly anticipated, self-titled debut album, out April 9th on Foreign Family Collective. Recorded over the...read more

5
Elohim and GRiZ team up on new single "Bring Me Back"

MUMBAI: Dance music mainstays GRiZ and Elohim have teamed up to release their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Bring Me Back” out now on Elohim...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games