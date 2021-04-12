Liam Payne surprised fans with new look at the BAFTAs

MUMBAI: It's been 11 years since One Direction formed on the X Factor, eventually splitting in 2016. With the band mates all going their separate ways, they've each made their own mark since leaving the band.

Harry Styles continues to make waves in the music and fashion worlds. While Zayn Malik recently became a father for the first time with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

And tonight, Liam Payne shocked fans when he sported a totally new look for his performance at the BAFTAs. Revealing a shaggy hair cut which is so on trend rn and beard, Liam looked unrecognisable during his performance.

Posting on socials earlier in the evening, Liam had teased fans, saying; "You've never seen me like this before..." Preempting that we were in for a surprise.

Admittedly, the tweet referred to the impressive augmented reality aspect of his performance. Liam wore a motion-capture suit, fitted with over 50 sensors, which used state-of-the-art technology to create a real-time avatar.

You've never seen me like this before... Check out my #EEBAFTAs AR performance this Sunday at 6:45pm BST. Coming live to your phone, whether you're at home, in the park, or on the move Download 'The Round' app now! @EE @BAFTA https://t.co/blB9KPJsv1 pic.twitter.com/VdvHSRt1hW — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 5, 2021

The production took viewers through a year in film, before Liam stepped out in a grey suit and kicked off the ceremony with a one-of-a-kind performance, powered by EE's 5G network.

Although it seemed fans were more distracted by Liam's new look than the theatrics of the show itself, and many took to Twitter to discuss.

Liam Payne is no longer that little boy from One Direction is he, I can't get over how different he looks now #BAFTAs — Vic (@Victoria_Belk98) April 11, 2021

Liam Payne looks like he's just clocked off work at the bank! #BAFTAs — laura (@skuewhip) April 11, 2021

why does liam payne look like hes singing for Eurovision on the Baftas — Amber (@Amber_mclernon) April 11, 2021