Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar Tyler Hubbard, the genre-bending artist has announced his collaborative EP of the same name, set to release on April 23. Warlick’s My Way EP, which is also Executive Produced by Hubbard, is available for pre-order HERE now.

In December, Warlick quit his job of eight years working at the railroad after spending nearly every weekend in Nashville, writing and recording with some of Music City’s biggest names. My Way – Lathan’s first country collaborations project - includes previously released female-power anthem “Roots," featuring RaeLynn, and "Over Yonder," his powerful call for unity with Matt Stell. Also making appearances on the record are Lauren Alaina, Russell Dickerson, High Valley, and Dustin Lynch.

“Merging Hip Hop, Country and Gospel all on one project is definitely something given from The Most High,” says Warlick. “Time to give the world something different since I get to have it ‘My Way.’”

Warlick’s mission of faith, positivity and defying labels is at the heart of My Way, in keeping with his signature mantra: “do different, be different.”

Lathan Warlick - My Way - Track Listing:

1 “My Way” feat. Tyler Hubbard

2 “Roots” feat. RaeLynn

3 “In His Hands” feat. Lauren Alaina

4 “Gotta Be God” feat. Russell Dickerson

5 “My Dawgs”

6 “Over Yonder” feat. Matt Stell

7 “Way Out Here” feat. Dustin Lynch

8 “Runaway Train” feat. High Valley

Download My Way liner notes

The Jackson, TN native first gained attention through social media by creating videos of himself on his iPhone in his car, adding his own rap verses to popular songs like “Holy” by Justin Bieber, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, “Memories” by Maroon 5, “Hello” by Adele, and “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. His videos caught the attention of Country singer Granger Smith, who asked Warlick to add a rap verse to his song, creating a powerful remix of “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.” “Over Yonder” with Matt Stell, released last fall, powerfully blends hip hop patriotism with a call for unity and has racked up 2.5 Million streams so far, which contributes to the 7.6 Million streams across Lathan’s catalog to date.