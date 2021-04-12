For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Apr 2021 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga believes Britney Spears impacts her

MUMBAI: Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are known for the separate identity they both have created for themselves as pop icons. The two top ladies of the pop culture have some dots connecting them as the Poker Face hitmaker takes the other as her inspiration.

It is the Telephone song that connects the two superstars. The song was a 2010 hit for Lady Gaga.

The 35-year-old singer also went to the extent of recording a demo version of the song for Spears' sixth studio album Circus. However, Britney Spears, who Lady Gaga believes has influenced her, did not accept it which Gaga reclaimed for her 2009 EP The Fame Monster.

For her global hit “Telephone,” Lady Gaga also collaborated with another musical icon, Beyoncé. The two stars also collaborated on a 2009 remix to “Video Phone,” a track from Beyoncé’s third studio album, I Am… Sasha Fierce.

The Gaga-Spears connection could not go as planned however, the two worked together as Gaga wrote the little-known “Quicksand” for the Princess of Pop. Not included in the main tracklisting for Spears’ Circus album, the song is listed as a bonus track on some European versions of the deluxe edition.

It was a delight deal for Lady Gaga, who expressed her joy, saying in 2009, “It was awesome seeing the song change when [Britney] put her touches on it.”

“I’m just really grateful that she loves the music and she’s so supportive of me. She’s a fan of my stuff and to write a song that she loves and to know she loves me as an artist, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Enjoy the song which is a common dot between Britney Spears and Lady Gaga:

Tags
Lady Gaga Britney Spears music Singer
Related news
News | 12 Apr 2021

A.R. Rahman along with his 99 Songs cast and crew reminisce, on Twitter Spaces, how and why they chose EhanBhat for the lead actor's role on the movie!

MUMBAI: From fun chats to indulgent banter, people from across the country find themselves on Twitter to delight in all types of conversations.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Lathan Warlick to release brand-new EP "My Way" on April 23

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records artist Lathan Warlick’s current single "My Way," with Florida Georgia Line superstar Tyler Hubbard, the genre-bending artist has announced his collaborative EP of the same name, set to release on April 23.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Gilligan Moss unveil anticipated self-titled debut album

MUMBAI: Gilligan Moss have dropped their hotly anticipated, self-titled debut album, out April 9th on Foreign Family Collective.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Elohim and GRiZ team up on new single "Bring Me Back"

MUMBAI: Dance music mainstays GRiZ and Elohim have teamed up to release their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Bring Me Back” out now on Elohim Music.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2021

Spencer Ramsay debuts on Polydor with new single 'Love With You'

MUMBAI: Dance music wonderkid Spencer Ramsay makes his Polydor debut with new single ‘Love With You’, out 9th April.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gilligan Moss unveil anticipated self-titled debut album

MUMBAI: Gilligan Moss have dropped their hotly anticipated, self-titled debut album, out April 9th on Foreign Family Collective. Recorded over the...read more

2
Take a journey to the east with Plastik Funk 'Tribute to Asia' EP dropping via revealed recordings

MUMBAI: Knighting his sophomore release on Revealed Recordings, big-room and electro force Plastik Funk returns with his new EP ‘Tribute To Asia’,...read more

3
Elohim and GRiZ team up on new single "Bring Me Back"

MUMBAI: Dance music mainstays GRiZ and Elohim have teamed up to release their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Bring Me Back” out now on Elohim...read more

4
A.R. Rahman along with his 99 Songs cast and crew reminisce, on Twitter Spaces, how and why they chose EhanBhat for the lead actor's role on the movie!

MUMBAI: From fun chats to indulgent banter, people from across the country find themselves on Twitter to delight in all types of conversations....read more

5
SpotlampE presents ‘Quarantine’ by Thoda Bai Pipi

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s indie music label SpotlampE, has released an upbeat Punjabi track titled ‘Quarantine’ by popular rapper - Thoda Bai Pipi. Launched...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games