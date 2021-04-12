Lady Gaga believes Britney Spears impacts her

MUMBAI: Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are known for the separate identity they both have created for themselves as pop icons. The two top ladies of the pop culture have some dots connecting them as the Poker Face hitmaker takes the other as her inspiration.

It is the Telephone song that connects the two superstars. The song was a 2010 hit for Lady Gaga.

The 35-year-old singer also went to the extent of recording a demo version of the song for Spears' sixth studio album Circus. However, Britney Spears, who Lady Gaga believes has influenced her, did not accept it which Gaga reclaimed for her 2009 EP The Fame Monster.

For her global hit “Telephone,” Lady Gaga also collaborated with another musical icon, Beyoncé. The two stars also collaborated on a 2009 remix to “Video Phone,” a track from Beyoncé’s third studio album, I Am… Sasha Fierce.

The Gaga-Spears connection could not go as planned however, the two worked together as Gaga wrote the little-known “Quicksand” for the Princess of Pop. Not included in the main tracklisting for Spears’ Circus album, the song is listed as a bonus track on some European versions of the deluxe edition.

It was a delight deal for Lady Gaga, who expressed her joy, saying in 2009, “It was awesome seeing the song change when [Britney] put her touches on it.”

“I’m just really grateful that she loves the music and she’s so supportive of me. She’s a fan of my stuff and to write a song that she loves and to know she loves me as an artist, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Enjoy the song which is a common dot between Britney Spears and Lady Gaga: