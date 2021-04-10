For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Apr 2021 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmali release new single 'Here is beautiful'

MUMBAI: Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali released their latest track "Here is beautiful" on Friday. The track is part of Shalmali's debut album titled "2X".

The track emerged as a result of her conversation with Sunidhi, when the two decided to collaborate. As part of an extensive launch, Shalmali will be releasing the album in two phases -- "2X Side A" dropping on April 30, and "2X Side B" later in the year, with a total of 12 tracks.

"I've been in the music industry for almost 10 years now, but I've never experienced music the way I have made this album. This, to me truly, is my best work so far. I had the opportunity and privilege of working with and singing alongside my idol, Sunidhi Chauhan. I don't know if anything will ever come close to this," Shalmali tells IANs.

Sunidhi adds: "Working with Shalmali on 'Here is beautiful' has been delightful. Never thought we would end up doing something so special over our casual meetings and coffees. I'm glad that I got to know the brilliant songwriter and a composer in her, because she's just amazing and I couldn't resist being a part of an album that is so important and path breaking for her. If I may say so, I'm proud."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sunidhi Chauhan Shalmali Here is beautiful Singer
Related news
News | 10 Apr 2021

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar spark off wedding rumours with music video pic

MUMBAI: Reports of popular singer Rahul Vaidya and actress-model Disha Parmar forthcoming wedding have been doing the rounds on the gossip vine for a while now. On Friday the couple had fans in frenzy when they posted wedding pictures on Instagram.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2021

B-Town reacts to lockdown in Mumbai

MUMBAI: With Mumbai experiencing another lockdown situation during the day, curfew at night and lockdown on weekends, many Bollywood celebrities expressed their opinion on the matter on Friday.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Singer Kehlani on her privilege after coming out as lesbian

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Kehlani has spoken of the privilege she has after opening up about her sexuality last year. Kelani was discussing her experience of being a queer artiste working in mainstream music.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Olly Alexander on why his band Years & Years split

MUMBAI: Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali released their latest track "Here is beautiful" on Friday. The track is part of Shalmali's debut album titled "2X".

read more
News | 08 Apr 2021

Kendall Jenner wears the same outfit as Selena Gomez; Fans starts Twitter war

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner found herself on the receiving end of a scorned fandom earlier this week after she was accused of throwing shade at Selena Gomez

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
B-Town reacts to lockdown in Mumbai

MUMBAI: With Mumbai experiencing another lockdown situation during the day, curfew at night and lockdown on weekends, many Bollywood celebrities...read more

2
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar spark off wedding rumours with music video pic

MUMBAI: Reports of popular singer Rahul Vaidya and actress-model Disha Parmar forthcoming wedding have been doing the rounds on the gossip vine for a...read more

3
Reggae meets Hip-Hop in this new & unique summer sound 'Work On Me'

MUMBAI: Get ready to put on your dancing shoes as India's premier hip-hop crew TDO (Third Degree Originals) launch their first single 'Work On Me'....read more

4
Neha Kakkar & Dhvani Bhanushali perform to 'Dilbar' their first 1 billion Hindi film song when Dhvani visited the sets of Indian Idol!

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s recent single ‘Radha’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series took the internet and airwaves by storm. The soulful, heady...read more

5
Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmali release new single 'Here is beautiful'

MUMBAI: Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali released their latest track "Here is beautiful" on Friday. The track is part of Shalmali's debut album...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games