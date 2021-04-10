For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Apr 2021 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Kamran Alam talks about his recent song 'Teri Khata' and his connection to romantic tunes!

MUMBAI: Singer Kamran Alam who has been born and brought up in Bihar with no musical background or connections in the entertainment world has proved with his talent and efforts to step in. His journey looks similar to one of the finest singers we have today naming Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari who came from a small city and are well known today. Kamran started his music journey in 2013 with the song ‘Zindagi’ which received a lot of appreciation for this heartbreak theme.

Singer Kamran not only gets to sing good songs but also performs in various parts of India. Now, all eyes are on his next song called Teri Khata. Alam has a great fan following all over the country and people are excited about his new single. He always leaves a great impact with his music on people and the same is expected from this one too.

Kamran has always come up with songs that are of love theme be it a romantic one or a heartbreak but the feeling of love is has been the constant factor that makes him come up with new songs.

Talking about his newly released song ‘Teri Khata’, Kamran Alam said “Music heals everything which all of us have experienced at some point in our lives. My recent dong Teri Khata has been receiving a lot of love and that’s what I want my music to do, to spread love in this difficult time. Creating music is something I never want to stop but infact going beyond my capacities. Today social media has become a rewarding fact where talent automatically gets recognition for its work. As an artist one needs to make the right use of this.”

This singer has been slowly able to make some noise through his tunes as witnessed early new talent has been welcomed by the audience which inspires them to keep working hard.

Further commenting on this, Kamran Alam said “2021 is what I am looking forward to and hoping for opportunities which I can grab. I have been also working towards another song which will take sometime but is going to win hearts. Entertaining audience is what makes me happy and I shall keep doing so.”

