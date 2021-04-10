Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar spark off wedding rumours with music video pic

MUMBAI: Reports of popular singer Rahul Vaidya and actress-model Disha Parmar forthcoming wedding have been doing the rounds on the gossip vine for a while now. On Friday the couple had fans in frenzy when they posted wedding pictures on Instagram.
The images, it turns out, are stills from their new music video, "Madhanya".
In the pictures, Rahul is dressed as a groom while Disha looks stunning as a bride in a pink lehenga. She completed the look with heavy jewellery.
They captioned the pictures as: "#newbeginnings #madhanya", followed by a heart emoji.
While the picture got more than 1.6 lakh likes in less than an hour, there were many fans who started speculating if the two had already tied the knot.
"Shaadi Hogayi Kyaaa (are they already married?)", another wrote, "Congratulations Happy Married Life". Another one also wrote; "Yeh Kab Huaaaa (when did they happen?" a fan wrote.
Rahul realised his true feelings for Disha on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14", and he proposed to her on cameras from the Bigg Boss house. Disha, too, came to the show to accept his proposal. The two are regularly spotted together.
(Source: IANS)
