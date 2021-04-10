For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Apr 2021 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar & Dhvani Bhanushali perform to 'Dilbar' their first 1 billion Hindi film song when Dhvani visited the sets of Indian Idol!

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s recent single ‘Radha’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series took the internet and airwaves by storm. The soulful, heady track was received with lots of love and appreciation since it's release and continues to power ahead.

Dhvani who is undoubtedly the youngest, most successful artist of her generation recently visited the sets of Indian Idol to promote her latest single ‘Radha’. The episode is definitely one to watch out for, since Idol Judge Neha Kakkar along with Dhvani, took to the stage for an impromptu performance of their blockbuster track ‘Dilbar’.

Interestingly, ‘Dilbar’ sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali is the first Indian song to have crossed the 1 billion viewership mark on T-Series' YouTube channel. When the two artists met and discussed the success of the song they decided to put on a live performance of 'Dilbar' for the very first time and set the stage on fire!

Everyone from the audience, contestants and judges were blown away when Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali, who have countless blockbusters to their credit, decided to surprise them with an unexpected live session. Both the singers have deep mutual admiration for each other, so to watch them live together on their hit track was surely a real treat for everyone.

Watch Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali set the stage on fire in this week’s episode of Indian Idol, which will air on Sunday, only on Sony TV.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Dhvani Bhanushali Dilbar song Indian Idol
Related news
News | 09 Apr 2021

Neha Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' filed for review

MUMBAI: A plea has been filed in Delhi Court contending that there's a need for a regulatory body for non-film songs and videos as most of them have obscene or vulgar content. These songs, the PIL states, are available for viewing without any restrictions.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali overwhelmed to meet veteran composer Anandji

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali had a chance to interact with her idol, veteran composer Anandji of the acclaimed yesteryears duo Kalyanji-Anandji, on "Indian Idol 12". She performed for the senior musician, too.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2021

9X Tashan presents 9X Tashan song stories

MUMBAI: After the super success of Lockdown Special andYaaran Da Podcast, super hit Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan has launched yet another entertaining Podcast show called 9X Tashan Song Stories!

read more
News | 08 Apr 2021

Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali meets her idol the veteran composer Anandji on the sets of Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali who is known to croon amazing soul-stirring songs like Vaaste and Leja Re, recently surprised fans with yet another smash hit track, Radha. The song is already on its way to setting a musical benchmark in just a matter of time!

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Jasleen Royal, Yashraj Mukhate recreate 'Rangeela' title song

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal along with social media sensation composer Yashraj Mukhate have recreated AR Rahman's popular title track of the 1995 superhit "Rangeela", which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan, and filmed on Urmila Matondkar in the film.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar spark off wedding rumours with music video pic

MUMBAI: Reports of popular singer Rahul Vaidya and actress-model Disha Parmar forthcoming wedding have been doing the rounds on the gossip vine for a...read more

2
Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmali release new single 'Here is beautiful'

MUMBAI: Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali released their latest track "Here is beautiful" on Friday. The track is part of Shalmali's debut album...read more

3
Adam Levine shares rare family photo in matching tie-dye dresses

MUMBAI: Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine? When in doubt, think pink! At least, that seems to be the motto in Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's...read more

4
Darshan Raval, Tulsi Kumar unite for new single 'Is qadar'

MUMBAI: Singers Darshan Raval teams up with Tulsi Kumar again for a new romantic single, "Is qadar'. This is their second track after "Tere naal"....read more

5
Dhvani Bhanushali overwhelmed to meet veteran composer Anandji

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali had a chance to interact with her idol, veteran composer Anandji of the acclaimed yesteryears duo Kalyanji-Anandji,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games