"Jasmin Bhasin speaks Punjabi in an adoring way", says Maninder Buttar

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar released a love ballad “Pani Di Gal”, featuring television star Jasmin Bhasin. The song was written and composed by Buttar under Mix Singh.

‘Pani Di Gal’ is the second song from the album “Jugni”, the first track was “Intro”. Further, the female vocals have been given by Asees Kaur and music by Mix Singh.

Talking about the release, “When I shot the video with Jasmin and the entire team, it was overwhelming. The moment while we saw Jasmin speaking Punjabi in a cute way was adoring”.

The singer reveals his past inspires him, the time he looks back as to what he dreamt of and how well he is working on it is a package of motivation.

Sharing a memory of Jasmin Bhasin, “We sat during the shoot where she tried singing with me when we were making reels, and other than this we had a dhol wala on the set where we were turning onto different songs”.

He is currently working on an album, inclusive of 5 songs and 5 different artists who are his personal favourite.