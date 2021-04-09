For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Apr 2021 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Reggae meets Hip-Hop in this new & unique summer sound 'Work On Me'

MUMBAI: Get ready to put on your dancing shoes as India's premier hip-hop crew TDO (Third Degree Originals) launch their first single 'Work On Me'. With this upbeat song, the trio of Phenom, Koncept and Bonafide infuse hip-hop to classic reggaeton beats creating a fun dance mix.

TDO (Third Degree Originals) is a Hip-Hop & Dancehall crew based in India, consisting of recording artists Pinaki (Phenom), Sean (Bonafide) & Alistair (Koncept). A virtuoso hip-hop producer, rapper, and DJ, Pinaki has worked on tracks like Mirchi, Kaam25, Makhna and Chal Bombay and has collaborated and produced the music for some of the top music artists including DIVINE, Naezy and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sean has worked extensively as a songwriter and performed live with Yo Yo Honey Singh at many college festivals along with featuring in Makhna as one of the singers. Alistair has been the backbone of video production and design work for TDO and has also directed the music video of DIVINE’s masterpiece ‘ChalBombay'.

TDO's summer song track 'Work On Me' is about being attracted to a girl and her sultry dance moves. Sporting the perfect blend of Hindi, Punjabi, and English lyrics, the track has a catchy tune about the boy-meets-girl thrill-all while they sway to a Spanish-inspired reggaeton beat.

Directed by Alistair a.k.a Koncept, the video is shot from a boy's perspective , the video is a fun play between and girl and a boy.

Speaking about the song, Phenom said, “We wanted to create a summer track, specially in a reggaeton genre of music that gets people up and grooving . Listeners in India and around the world have been very kind to embrace new talent and we hope they like what we have to offer.”

Expressing his excitement Bonafide said, “Reggaeton has always been one of my favourite genres- it draws its influence from the best of Latin-American music and this is us paying homage to the Reggaeton Culture which we are so inspired by. 'Work On Me' is one of my most exciting pieces of work till date, as we have given it a cocktail of three languages (Punjabi, Hindi & English) keeping it authentic in an Indian way and I'm confident that it will make anyone (specially our Indian listeners) sing and sway to it effortlessly."

Koncept added, “As TDO, we follow an immersive creative process when we work out a track and that is what makes the entire experience so wholesome. Work On Me is no different. From conceptualizing to producing and making this final product, the journey has been very fulfilling. We hope everyone enjoys this song as much as we did while making it.”

Work on Me is available on

Sound cloud- https://soundcloud.com/shwetang-chand/work-on-me-tdo-24bit441khz/s-ABUWH...

Tags
Reggae hip-hop Work On Me music
Related news
News | 09 Apr 2021

Singer Kehlani on her privilege after coming out as lesbian

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Kehlani has spoken of the privilege she has after opening up about her sexuality last year. Kelani was discussing her experience of being a queer artiste working in mainstream music.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Olly Alexander on why his band Years & Years split

MUMBAI: Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali released their latest track "Here is beautiful" on Friday. The track is part of Shalmali's debut album titled "2X".

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Kesha to use anti-SLAPP law in legal battle with Dr Luke

MUMBAI: Pop star Kesha will use the anti-SLAPP law to launch a counterclaim in her ongoing legal battle with American record producer Dr Luke.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Emotions are the quintessential example of music's effect on mental health says Dharini Upadhyaya

MUMBAI: Mental health illnesses are on the rise in the country owing to the stressful lives adults and children are leading.

read more
News | 09 Apr 2021

Darshan Raval, Tulsi Kumar unite for new single 'Is qadar'

MUMBAI: Singers Darshan Raval teams up with Tulsi Kumar again for a new romantic single, "Is qadar'. This is their second track after "Tere naal". The song, released on Thursday, is composed by Sachet-Parampara on lyrics by Sayeed Qadri.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
On The Sidelines Of A New Lockdown, D'Evil Drops 'Kaancheck' As A Reminder To Play By The Rules

MUMBAI: Fresh off the heels of signing to premier hip-hop label, Mass Appeal India, Mumbai based rapper D’Evil aka Dhaval Parab has just unleashed...read more

2
Kesha reacts to Caitlyn Jenner's 'Masked Singer' cover of 'Tik Tok'

MUMBAI: Not at all flattered. Kesha could not hide her embarrassment while watching Caitlyn Jenner cover her hit “Tik Tok” on The Masked Singer....read more

3
YouTube Sensation Ritu Agarwal's new single 'Lamhe Wo' is a walk down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Qyuki artist and YouTube singing sensation Ritu Agarwal has released the music video for her latest single, ‘Lamhe Wo’. The music video,...read more

4
Emotions are the quintessential example of music's effect on mental health says Dharini Upadhyaya

MUMBAI: Mental health illnesses are on the rise in the country owing to the stressful lives adults and children are leading. While technology is...read more

5
B Praak has been a great mentor to me: Dilnoor

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer ‘Dilnoor’ recently released song ‘Koi Hor’, in collaboration with musician B Praak. ‘Koi Hor’ tells the story of a girl who is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games