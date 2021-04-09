Reggae meets Hip-Hop in this new & unique summer sound 'Work On Me'

MUMBAI: Get ready to put on your dancing shoes as India's premier hip-hop crew TDO (Third Degree Originals) launch their first single 'Work On Me'. With this upbeat song, the trio of Phenom, Koncept and Bonafide infuse hip-hop to classic reggaeton beats creating a fun dance mix.

TDO (Third Degree Originals) is a Hip-Hop & Dancehall crew based in India, consisting of recording artists Pinaki (Phenom), Sean (Bonafide) & Alistair (Koncept). A virtuoso hip-hop producer, rapper, and DJ, Pinaki has worked on tracks like Mirchi, Kaam25, Makhna and Chal Bombay and has collaborated and produced the music for some of the top music artists including DIVINE, Naezy and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sean has worked extensively as a songwriter and performed live with Yo Yo Honey Singh at many college festivals along with featuring in Makhna as one of the singers. Alistair has been the backbone of video production and design work for TDO and has also directed the music video of DIVINE’s masterpiece ‘ChalBombay'.

TDO's summer song track 'Work On Me' is about being attracted to a girl and her sultry dance moves. Sporting the perfect blend of Hindi, Punjabi, and English lyrics, the track has a catchy tune about the boy-meets-girl thrill-all while they sway to a Spanish-inspired reggaeton beat.

Directed by Alistair a.k.a Koncept, the video is shot from a boy's perspective , the video is a fun play between and girl and a boy.

Speaking about the song, Phenom said, “We wanted to create a summer track, specially in a reggaeton genre of music that gets people up and grooving . Listeners in India and around the world have been very kind to embrace new talent and we hope they like what we have to offer.”

Expressing his excitement Bonafide said, “Reggaeton has always been one of my favourite genres- it draws its influence from the best of Latin-American music and this is us paying homage to the Reggaeton Culture which we are so inspired by. 'Work On Me' is one of my most exciting pieces of work till date, as we have given it a cocktail of three languages (Punjabi, Hindi & English) keeping it authentic in an Indian way and I'm confident that it will make anyone (specially our Indian listeners) sing and sway to it effortlessly."

Koncept added, “As TDO, we follow an immersive creative process when we work out a track and that is what makes the entire experience so wholesome. Work On Me is no different. From conceptualizing to producing and making this final product, the journey has been very fulfilling. We hope everyone enjoys this song as much as we did while making it.”

Work on Me is available on

Sound cloud- https://soundcloud.com/shwetang-chand/work-on-me-tdo-24bit441khz/s-ABUWH...