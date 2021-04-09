On The Sidelines Of A New Lockdown, D'Evil Drops 'Kaancheck' As A Reminder To Play By The Rules

MUMBAI: Fresh off the heels of signing to premier hip-hop label, Mass Appeal India, Mumbai based rapper D’Evil aka Dhaval Parab has just unleashed his new single ‘Kaancheck’, produced by Karan Kanchan on Mass Appeal India in association with Gully Gang Entertainment. The rapper belongs from Mumbai’s hip-hop circles and from DIVINE’s Gully Gang camp. Kaancheck which releases across all major platforms today adds a dash of waggishness to the Covid-themed renaissance.

The well-crafted entertaining music video with its’ upbeat bravura features leading digital content creators such as Just Neel Things, Saurabh Ghadge Vines, Focused Indian and Roshan Chauhan, lending an impressive satirical vibe to D’Evil’s witty lyrics and ambitious artistry whilst bringing to the fore the homegrown elements of aamchi Mumbai - pandus, politicians and sakubais!

In essence, ‘Kaancheck’ (connoting ‘a smack’ in slang) non-sanctimoniously breezes through the dialogue around the need for restoration of the dented law and order system in society whilst bolstering D’Evil’s consummate élan for his tongue-in-cheek creative humour. Depicted through the lens of a firebrand cop, the narrative of the single weaves around the various loopholes prevalent within the administrative system and how chastisement makes the disruptive disciplined. Layering gritty humour with a slice of realism, the single diligently interconnects the obligation of synchronicity between law establishment agencies and the common man in order for the establishment of a civilized biosphere.

Assuming the garb of jedis, D’Evil and Saurabh Ghadge featured as super cops in this brisky but florid music video,embark on a relentless witch hunt to nab law breakers around the city, with Neel Salekar, Roshan Chauhan and Karan Sons essaying notorious offenders who are served the befitting Kaancheck for their impropriety.

Listen Here: https://mai.lnk.to/kaancheck

Talking about the release, D’Evil states, “I am super pumped for this release and I’m excited to be releasing it viaMass Appeal India and Gully Gang Entertainment. While initially I wanted to pay a tribute to the real-life law enforcement heroes like Himanshu Roy, Hemant Karkare, Kiran Bedi with this single, I also wanted to maintain a veryunbiased stance keeping in mind the current socio-political fabric. The single covers every form of offence in a non-preachy fashion from corruption, bribery, scams to terrorism, assault and something as straightforward as spitting on the roads. Imagining a fearless, crime-free society is impossible without having an intrepid duty-bound policing system on one hand and responsible citizens who abide by the rules on the other hand. The need of the hour is a wakeup call and being more conscious of our doings. Saurabh, Neel, Karan, and Roshan have done a stellar job in keeping the vibe refreshingand relatable.

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, UMG, India & South Asia, says, “I’m super chuffed to welcome D’Evil to the Mass Appeal India family and help birth the very in your face ‘Kaancheck’ in the global streamscape. His funny take on a serious issue of fixing a broken system is quite relatable and I have no doubt that everyone will love this song."

Peter Bittenbender, CEO, Mass Appeal, says, “D’Evil is as street as Indian hip-hop gets and the very first time I heard him we knew he was going to be a game changer. We’re super excited to have finally signed him and to drop his first ever single ‘Kaancheck’ under the Mass Appeal India banner and we hope you all enjoy the fun angle D’Evil brings into Indian hip-hop with Kaancheck.”

We hope this mainstream hype track will inspire listeners to be on their best behaviour adhering to lockdown protocol - ‘Mask Peheno Warna Corona Virus Kaan Check Dega’, else a Kaancheck is in order to keep the chaos in control.