Neha Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' filed for review

MUMBAI: A plea has been filed in Delhi Court contending that there's a need for a regulatory body for non-film songs and videos as most of them have obscene or vulgar content. These songs, the PIL states, are available for viewing without any restrictions.

The petitioners -- Neha Kapoor and Mohit Bhadu -- who are both practicing advocates said that the songs are not only available on TV and radio but also on applications like YouTube, Gaana.com and Instagram.

They said that the content can have a negative impact on the minds of the people as some of these songs promote the use of alcohol and objectify women, as per their claim.

The petitioners claimed that while consumption of alcohol and cigarettes comes with a warning in films, there is no such disclaimer in these non-film songs.

"Such non-film songs have the effect of eroding the Indian value system and instigating the listeners, especially the youth in believing that drugs, alcohol and most importantly objectifying women is acceptable and these things are necessary to survive at par with your peers in the society," alleged the petition.

Besides seeking the creation of a regulatory body, the plea also seeks a "ban of all such non-film songs available on the internet having obscene/vulgar content with immediate effect"