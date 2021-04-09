Neha Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' filed for review

MUMBAI: A plea has been filed in Delhi Court contending that there's a need for a regulatory body for non-film songs and videos as most of them have obscene or vulgar content. These songs, the PIL states, are available for viewing without any restrictions.
The petitioners -- Neha Kapoor and Mohit Bhadu -- who are both practicing advocates said that the songs are not only available on TV and radio but also on applications like YouTube, Gaana.com and Instagram.
They said that the content can have a negative impact on the minds of the people as some of these songs promote the use of alcohol and objectify women, as per their claim.
The petitioners claimed that while consumption of alcohol and cigarettes comes with a warning in films, there is no such disclaimer in these non-film songs.
"Such non-film songs have the effect of eroding the Indian value system and instigating the listeners, especially the youth in believing that drugs, alcohol and most importantly objectifying women is acceptable and these things are necessary to survive at par with your peers in the society," alleged the petition.
Besides seeking the creation of a regulatory body, the plea also seeks a "ban of all such non-film songs available on the internet having obscene/vulgar content with immediate effect"
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: After the super success of Lockdown Special andYaaran Da Podcast, super hit Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan has launched yet another...read more
MUMBAI: Poet-lyricist Manoj Muntashir is all set to turn producer with the biopic of 18th century Maratha warrior queen, Punyshlok AhilyaaDevi....read more
MUMBAI: He shot to fame playing a vile rapist and killer in the 2019 cop drama "Mardaani 2", and actor Vishal Jethwa is now all set for a romantic...read more
MUMBAI: The first time Cardi B got in the studio to record with Offset things got very steamy. How do we know? Because Cardi told the untold tale of...read more
MUMBAI: Last week, Blake Shelton joined fellow coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in congratulating Ariana Grande for joining The...read more