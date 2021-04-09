For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Apr 2021 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir turns producer with 'Punyshlok AhilyaaDevi'

MUMBAI: Poet-lyricist Manoj Muntashir is all set to turn producer with the biopic of 18th century Maratha warrior queen, Punyshlok AhilyaaDevi. Muntashir tweeted the announcement on Thursday.

"A maratha warrior queen whose story must be known to every Indian. #ManojMuntashirEntertainment N #HumanBeingStudio proudly announce, #PunyshlokAhilayaaDevi. Har-Har-Mahadew!" he write on Twitter, sharing a poster of the upcoming film, which will be backed by his banner Manoj Muntashir Entertainment.

The screenplay has been written by Dilip Bhosale, who will also direct the film. It will release in four languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Muntashir will be writing the lyrics and dialogues.

"Manoj Muntashir Entertainment and Human Being Studio announce biopic on iconic Maratha warrior queen, Punyashlok AhilyaDevi, who ruled over 28 years in Malva area of Middle & North India in 18th century. Her story resonates with millions of Indians who remember her with great respect," trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted.

(Source: IANS)

