Kesha to use anti-SLAPP law in legal battle with Dr Luke

MUMBAI: Pop star Kesha will use the anti-SLAPP law to launch a counterclaim in her ongoing legal battle with American record producer Dr Luke.
Anti-SLAPP laws are designed to provide for early dismissal of meritless lawsuits filed against people for the exercise of First Amendment rights in the US. "SLAPP" stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.
Kesha had accused the record producer of physical, sexual and emotional abuse. Luke had hit back, accusing the singer of defamation, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
A memorandum issued by Kesha's team states: "As this Court has already found, Kesha's statements that Dr. Luke sexually assaulted her (and another world-famous female artist) qualify as a matter of public concern. There could be no serious debate to the contrary. Indeed, one of the three courts to have already applied (the new anti-SLAPP statute) underscored that 'sexual impropriety and pressure in the music industry' 'indisputably' constitutes an issue of public interest."
(Source: IANS)
