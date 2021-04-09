Kesha reacts to Caitlyn Jenner's 'Masked Singer' cover of 'Tik Tok'

MUMBAI: Not at all flattered. Kesha could not hide her embarrassment while watching Caitlyn Jenner cover her hit “Tik Tok” on The Masked Singer.

The Grammy nominee, 34, reacted to the 71-year-old reality star’s performance via TikTok on Tuesday, April 6. “Live for a cover and live for this outfit…. but i mean i have to go,” Kesha captioned a video of herself retreating into her shirt as Jenner’s rendition played on screen. She added, “Feeling like P Diddy… I think?”

In the post, Kesha shared a side-by-side of Caitlyn's performance and herself watching it, with her eyes bugging out a few times before she hides her face with her glittery and feathered coat.