Dhvani Bhanushali overwhelmed to meet veteran composer Anandji

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali had a chance to interact with her idol, veteran composer Anandji of the acclaimed yesteryears duo Kalyanji-Anandji, on "Indian Idol 12". She performed for the senior musician, too.
"I have always admired and looked up to Anand Sir's work. He is an inspiration to all of us and has given the industry some amazing music. It was such an overwhelming feeling to finally get to meet him. Since we both are Kutchi, we had our little conversation in Kutchi language and bonded over our love for music," she says.
The veteran composer also complimented Dhvani on her voice after she performed.
"He also told me that he found my voice very western and soothing. I feel blessed to get to perform in front of him and share some happy moments which I will cherish for life," she says.
Dhvani was on the show for the promotion of her latest single "Radha". However, she also sang her chartbuster "Vaaste" on the show.
A contemporary love song, "Radha" has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Abhijit Vaghani.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: Singers Darshan Raval teams up with Tulsi Kumar again for a new romantic single, "Is qadar'. This is their second track after "Tere naal"....read more
MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali who is known to croon amazing soul-stirring songs like Vaaste and Leja Re, recently surprised fans with yet another...read more
MUMBAI: A plea has been filed in Delhi Court contending that there's a need for a regulatory body for non-film songs and videos as most of them have...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Kesha will use the anti-SLAPP law to launch a counterclaim in her ongoing legal battle with American record producer Dr Luke. Anti-...read more
MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner found herself on the receiving end of a scorned fandom earlier this week after she was accused of throwing shade at Selena...read more