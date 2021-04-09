Dhvani Bhanushali overwhelmed to meet veteran composer Anandji

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali had a chance to interact with her idol, veteran composer Anandji of the acclaimed yesteryears duo Kalyanji-Anandji, on "Indian Idol 12". She performed for the senior musician, too.

"I have always admired and looked up to Anand Sir's work. He is an inspiration to all of us and has given the industry some amazing music. It was such an overwhelming feeling to finally get to meet him. Since we both are Kutchi, we had our little conversation in Kutchi language and bonded over our love for music," she says.

The veteran composer also complimented Dhvani on her voice after she performed.

"He also told me that he found my voice very western and soothing. I feel blessed to get to perform in front of him and share some happy moments which I will cherish for life," she says.

Dhvani was on the show for the promotion of her latest single "Radha". However, she also sang her chartbuster "Vaaste" on the show.

A contemporary love song, "Radha" has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Abhijit Vaghani.

(Source: IANS)