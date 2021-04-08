For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Apr 2021 14:05

YouTube Sensation Ritu Agarwal's new single 'Lamhe Wo' is a walk down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Qyuki artist and YouTube singing sensation Ritu Agarwal has released the music video for her latest single, ‘Lamhe Wo’. The music video, beautifully shot in the scenic locations of Russia, has been released on Ritu’sYouTube channel.

Love is a symbol of eternity and when someone falls in love, they want it to last for a lifetime. But alas, not everyone is as lucky. ‘Lamhe Wo’ is one such emotional song that bespeaks Ritu’s experiences in her latest release.

Watch the music video here:

‘Lamhe Wo’ is an emotional, lyrical and musical journey put together by Ritu who is not just the singer but also the composer and writer of the song. The direction of the video is beautifully done by her older brother Rish Agarwal who has previously also been a part of Ritu's Sun Le Zara and Sun Le Zara Reprise. The end product of the duo's work is nothing less than magical.

This is Ritu's first original and second release this year. The song is dedicated to everyone who has ever been in a relationship, moved on respectfully and yet continues to reminisce that someone special very fondly. While many relationships may not have the quintessential perfect ending, these relationships do make us the people that we are today. This heart touching song and video is bound to take you down the memory lane and leave you teary-eyed for that special someone.

Commenting on the latest release, Ritu said, “Lamhe Wo is one of my most felt and special songs. I want to dedicate it to everyone, who has loved & lost. The video has been directed by my brother Rish, who has been a constant energy to be around on the sets and ofcourse Qyuki who has supported me throughout. The song touches your heart in 3 mins and reminds you of that someone that you miss being in love with. I am super excited to see how people react to the song and I can’t wait to witness the different point of connections with this one.”

