Kendall Jenner wears the same outfit as Selena Gomez; Fans starts Twitter war

Kendall Jenner found herself on the receiving end of a scorned fandom earlier this week after she was accused of throwing shade at Selena Gomez

It all started over Easter weekend, when Kendall posted a picture wearing a pink dress.

It didn’t take long for people to realize that the dress looked familiar and that Selena had worn it in her “De Una Vez” music video earlier this year.

Kendall Jenner wore the same dress @selenagomez wore in “De Una Vez”. pic.twitter.com/AIZumZHiFx — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGChartUpdate) April 4, 2021

People online soon began to compare the two, deciding who had worn it best, when Kendall appeared to put her foot in it by adding her own two cents.

tragic how kendall felt the need to shade selena, sis is so insecure about being compared to the queen over merely an outfit that she had to desperate tell she looked better? lol that's so petty! pic.twitter.com/F5LQb8FyqN — shivangi (@fvcksrare) April 5, 2021

no because there was no reason to compare kendall and selena over a dress they both looked stunning in... kendall should've just sat there and held her chicken instead of quoting that tweet to begin with... she knew good and well what she was doing — shelley (@selgofetish) April 4, 2021

selenators flooding kendall jenner’s replies bc she shaded selena (a thread) pic.twitter.com/D1NEUDYyOq — luna || hannah montana era (@hotlenax) April 4, 2021

In a since-deleted tweet, Kendall quoted a comment that said she’d worn it better than anybody else, revealing she’d taken the dress home after wearing it for a modeling job.

Although it’s unclear whether Kendall knew about the debate online before tweeting, it wasn’t long before fans of Selena caught wind of the apparent slight and began calling Kendall out for being “petty.”

And fans of Selena soon began flooding Kendall’s comments, until she eventually deleted the tweet altogether.