Kendall Jenner wears the same outfit as Selena Gomez; Fans starts Twitter war

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner found herself on the receiving end of a scorned fandom earlier this week after she was accused of throwing shade at Selena Gomez
It all started over Easter weekend, when Kendall posted a picture wearing a pink dress.
It didn’t take long for people to realize that the dress looked familiar and that Selena had worn it in her “De Una Vez” music video earlier this year.
Kendall Jenner wore the same dress @selenagomez wore in “De Una Vez”. pic.twitter.com/AIZumZHiFx
— Selena Gomez Charts (@SGChartUpdate) April 4, 2021
People online soon began to compare the two, deciding who had worn it best, when Kendall appeared to put her foot in it by adding her own two cents.
tragic how kendall felt the need to shade selena, sis is so insecure about being compared to the queen over merely an outfit that she had to desperate tell she looked better? lol that's so petty! pic.twitter.com/F5LQb8FyqN
— shivangi (@fvcksrare) April 5, 2021
no because there was no reason to compare kendall and selena over a dress they both looked stunning in... kendall should've just sat there and held her chicken instead of quoting that tweet to begin with... she knew good and well what she was doing
— shelley (@selgofetish) April 4, 2021
selenators flooding kendall jenner’s replies bc she shaded selena (a thread) pic.twitter.com/D1NEUDYyOq
— luna || hannah montana era (@hotlenax) April 4, 2021
selenators flooding kendall jenner’s replies bc she shaded selena (a thread) pic.twitter.com/D1NEUDYyOq
— luna || hannah montana era (@hotlenax) April 4, 2021
In a since-deleted tweet, Kendall quoted a comment that said she’d worn it better than anybody else, revealing she’d taken the dress home after wearing it for a modeling job.
Although it’s unclear whether Kendall knew about the debate online before tweeting, it wasn’t long before fans of Selena caught wind of the apparent slight and began calling Kendall out for being “petty.”
And fans of Selena soon began flooding Kendall’s comments, until she eventually deleted the tweet altogether.
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: Is Joe Jonas really Mr. Perfectly Fine? That's what many Taylor Swift fans think after hearing the just-released song. On April 7, the...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer ‘Dilnoor’ recently released song ‘Koi Hor’, in collaboration with musician B Praak. ‘Koi Hor’ tells the story of a girl who is...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Arjun Kanungo took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark five years of his popular track "Fursat". The music video of the 2016...read more
MUMBAI: After the super success of Lockdown Special andYaaran Da Podcast, super hit Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan has launched yet another...read more
MUMBAI: Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine? When in doubt, think pink! At least, that seems to be the motto in Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's...read more