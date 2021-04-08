Joe Jonas’s wife Sophie Turner reacts to Taylor Swift's ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

MUMBAI: Is Joe Jonas really Mr. Perfectly Fine? That's what many Taylor Swift fans think after hearing the just-released song.

On April 7, the superstar singer surprised fans by dropping "Mr. Perfectly Fine," one of six vault tracks off of her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's Version). In the lyrics of the song, Swift reflects on a lost love who "looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away."

As Swifties online pointed out, the artist previously admitted to writing the Fearless song "Forever and Always" about her teenage romance with the Jonas Brothers star. And, since "Mr. Perfectly Fine" is a vault song that didn't make it onto the 2008 album, it was likely written around the same time as "Forever and Always."

While Swift has not confirmed these theories, Jonas' wife, actress and T. Swift fan Sophie Turner, shared her reaction to the track on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's not NOT a bop." So, we think it's safe to say there's no hard feelings, given that the brief relationship happened over a decade ago. Plus, as Swift mentioned in her 2020 song "Invisible String," she recently sent the new parents a present for their baby girl, Willa, who was born last July.

Swift herself responded to the Game of Thrones star's review, reposting Turner's message to her own Instagram Story along with the note, "forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north."

As fans may recall, Swift publicly called out Jonas after their 2008 breakup while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that he ended their relationship in a 25-second phone call. In May 2019, Swift reflected on that headline-making moment, calling it one of her most rebellious acts.

"Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Swift, who is now in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy."

And how did Jonas feel about the apology? He admitted on ITV's Lorraine that it "did feel nice." As he explained in the June 2019 interview, "It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger. At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."