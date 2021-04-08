B Praak has been a great mentor to me: Dilnoor

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer ‘Dilnoor’ recently released song ‘Koi Hor’, in collaboration with musician B Praak. ‘Koi Hor’ tells the story of a girl who is expecting her lover to come and confess his wrongdoings before it’s conveyed by a third person.

Koi Ho features famous names like Sara Gurpal and Kashish Chopra and the song is written by Gurnazar Chatta. Sung by Dilnoor alongside B Praak, he explains what it was like to collaborate with B Praak.

“B Praak is like a mentor to me. I have learned many things from him and the experience too was a brilliant one. I have made many memories with the song and that will stay in my heart forever. I have known B Praak for a very long time. He has been my source of inspiration. I spend more than half of my day with him and seeing him create masterpieces has always given me joy. So, when I got the opportunity to work with him on ‘Koi Hor’, I was happy beyond words. It was one of my best experiences. And now, I hope that people love this song as much as they have loved his previous work,” added Dilnoor who has given back-to-back hits and is a famous name in the Punjabi music industry.

The song has been released from the music label Pellet Drum Productions and shot in the beautiful locations of Shimla.

“As far as this track is concerned, it’s beautiful yet heartbreaking,” he further stated, adding “It’s a song that everybody can relate to. It talks about how we expect our loved ones to be honest with us. Moreover, Akash and Guri paji have done a fabulous job in mixing and mastering the track.”

The female part of the song is sung by none other than Afsana Khan. Appreciating her, Dilnoor said, “Nobody other than Afsana could have sung this song better. She is terrific.”

B Praak has also appreciated Dilnoor publicly at an event. While revealing the release date of ‘Koi Hor’, Praak mentioned Dilnoor to be a talented singer and incorporates confidence in his voice and work too.