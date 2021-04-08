For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Apr 2021 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

9X Tashan presents 9X Tashan song stories

MUMBAI: After the super success of Lockdown Special andYaaran Da Podcast, super hit Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan has launched yet another entertaining Podcast show called 9X Tashan Song Stories! On the Show, acclaimed Punjabi musician will reveal the unknown stories behind their super-duper hits with VJ Youngveer. Starting 9th April, 9X Tashan Song Storieswill be widely available across all music streaming platforms and the show snippets will be aired exclusively on 9X Tashan and the Channel’s digital pages.

9X Tashan Song Stories has an impressive line up of artiste including Guru Randhawa, Jazzy B & Bohemia, Sukhbir & Kumaar, Afsana Khan, Sukh E Musical Doctorz, Ikka, Parmish Verma, Astha Gill, Singga, Ninja and Himanshi Khurana among others. These musicians will have a candid chat with Show Host – Youngveer, revealing never heard before stories behind their super hit songs! VJ Youngveer is a theatre artist, writer, lyricist, poet and a singer, who has a knack of tickling listeners’ funny bone with his desi style Punjabi Humour.

Commenting on the launch of 9X Tashan Song Stories, Himanshu Gupta, Head of Programming, 9X Tashan,said “We have been one of the early adopters of podcast shows, among broadcasters. 9X Tashan Song Stories is our third podcast show. The earlier two podcasts have received a stupendous response from listeners across the country clocking over six lakh plus downloads on music streaming platforms! We lookforward to receiving similar love and adulation for this super entertaining 9X Tashan Song Stories show. If you have ever cried, danced or hummed to a song, then this is a ‘Must Listen To’ podcast for obsessed music lovers.”

9X Tashan Song Stories will be distributed by our Podcast partners Ep. Log Media, across all leading audio streaming platforms. Interesting trivia from the interviews will be aired as snippets on 9X Tashan. The Podcast show will also be promoted widely on 9X Tashan’s digital pages. New episode of the Show will be released every Friday.

