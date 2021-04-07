For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Apr 2021 13:40 |  By RnMTeam

Zareen Khan in music video of Jordan Sandhu's 'Do Vaari Jatt'

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan will be seen alongside GenNow pop sensation Jordan Sandhu in the latter's upcoming single "Do Vaari Jatt".

The actress says she has always loved working in music videos.

"Every music video has a very beautiful story to tell to match with the soulful lyrics. These videos are generally short in time, upto four minutes at most, so it's commendable to be able to portray it all in that time frame," she told IANS.

She adds: "Music is something I am very passionate about, which is the reason I love music videos and more so acting in them."

Talking about the video, she says: "This is a beautiful Punjabi track and I am 100 per cent sure the audience will love it. I want the audience to listen to the track themselves and enjoy it, savour the tunes and experience the visuals. I am confident that they will love it!"

The track is slated to premiere on April 10.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Zareen Khan music video Jordan Sandhu Do Vaari Jatt
Related news
News | 02 Apr 2021

Khanvict Links with Activist Seema Hari & Anjali Nayar for "Closer" Music video

MUMBAI: “Closer” is Khanvict’s penultimate single from his forthcoming EP, ‘Escape’, due in April of 2021.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Apashe releases 'Lord & Master' music video, most ambitious visual to date

MUMBAI: Apashe has revealed the final music video from his groundbreaking Renaissance LP with the stunning visual accompaniment to ‘Lord & Master’, directed by longtime friend and collaborator, Adrian Villagomez.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2021

Matt Stell to premiere "That Ain't Me No More" music video TONIGHT (3/24) @ 7pm CT

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum singer-songwriter MATT STELL is continuing to hone his creative craft with the release of his new music video, “That Ain’t Me No More.” Matt made his acting debut in “If I Was A Bar” last year, playing thirteen different comedic characters in t

read more
News | 12 Dec 2020

Felix Jaehn, Cheat Codes & Bow Anderson share 'I Just Wanna' and music video

MUMBAI: Felix Jaehn returns to the release radar with ‘I Just Wanna’, the latest single to come from the established German talent since his late August-released LGBTQIA+ anthem ‘No Therapy’.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

GENTLE SAVAGE: Band Members & Cartonist React On New 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll Transformation' Analog Animation Music Video!

MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the Underworld, 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll transformation'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Man asks protester for her Instagram without realising it's Rihanna

MUMBAI: During a "Stop Asian Hate" march in New York City, a man who wanted to tag her in a photograph approached Rihanna to ask for her Instagram...read more

2
Listen Cardi B share intimate story of recording 'Um Yea' with Offset

MUMBAI: The first time Cardi B got in the studio to record with Offset things got very steamy. How do we know? Because Cardi told the untold tale of...read more

3
Jasleen Royal, Yashraj Mukhate recreate 'Rangeela' title song

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal along with social media sensation composer Yashraj Mukhate have recreated AR Rahman's popular title track of the 1995...read more

4
21 years of hustle to finally see my compositions on the big screen: Raajiv Mitra

MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that...read more

5
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to be seen together in wedding attire in new music video

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is all set to be seen with his girlfriend Disha Parmar in their first music video together. Pictures from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games