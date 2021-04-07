Zareen Khan in music video of Jordan Sandhu's 'Do Vaari Jatt'

MUMBAI: Actress Zareen Khan will be seen alongside GenNow pop sensation Jordan Sandhu in the latter's upcoming single "Do Vaari Jatt".

The actress says she has always loved working in music videos.

"Every music video has a very beautiful story to tell to match with the soulful lyrics. These videos are generally short in time, upto four minutes at most, so it's commendable to be able to portray it all in that time frame," she told IANS.

She adds: "Music is something I am very passionate about, which is the reason I love music videos and more so acting in them."

Talking about the video, she says: "This is a beautiful Punjabi track and I am 100 per cent sure the audience will love it. I want the audience to listen to the track themselves and enjoy it, savour the tunes and experience the visuals. I am confident that they will love it!"

The track is slated to premiere on April 10.

(Source: IANS)