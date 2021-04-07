For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Apr 2021 17:08

See what Blake Shelton thinks about Ariana Grande joining 'The Voice'

MUMBAI: Last week, Blake Shelton joined fellow coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in congratulating Ariana Grande for joining The Voice next season.

On Tuesday, March 30, the "Positions" singer announced on Twitter that she will be sitting in Nick's red swivel chair for the upcoming fall season of The Voice. Within minutes, Blake responded to the news on social media tweeting, "There's a new @NBCTheVoice coach in town y'all! Welcome to the fam @ArianaGrande!!!!!"

The next day, the 44-year-old country music star appeared on the Today show's fourth hour as Hoda Kotb's surprise guest host. He spilled to her what it was like to hear about the newest panel addition. (You can watch below starting at the 2:03 mark.)

"There's one chair on The Voice that seems like, lately it's kind of turned into like this revolving door of different coaches that we're able to bring in. And they never let us know who it's going to be, by the way," Blake told Hoda. "I think we found out about two days ago. The producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana."

He continued: "I'm excited about it. I'm a fan of hers, I'm not going to lie. We're still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It's our job - they pay us to win, Hoda. They don't pay me to lose."

The news comes after Nick returned to the hit show in March after taking a year off. During Nick's break, Blake's fianc, No Doubt lead singer Gwen Stefani, stepped into the role and nabbed the season 19 win. Following Ariana's big news, Nick took to Twitter to share his best wishes with the "34+35" vocalist.

"Congrats @ArianaGrande! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family ," he wrote.

John and Kelly kept the celebratory mood going with their own messages on Instagram. "Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande!" John commented on Ariana's post. "Next season we are bringing y'all some powerful female energy! Welcome to the @NBCTheVoice family @ArianaGrande," Kelly added.

With this much support behind Ariana, we can't wait to see what she does on The Voice. In the meantime, we'll keep tuning in to watch Nick give it his all in the ongoing battle rounds.

Blake Shelton Ariana Grande The Voice Nick Jonas Kelly Clarkson John Legend
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

