Nawazuddin's debut music video 'Baarish ki jaaye' crosses 50mn views

MUMBAI: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer music video "Baarish ki jaaye" has crossed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of release. The romantic song is sung by B. Praak.
The video features Nawazuddin as a lover who gives his heart to a specially-abled girl portrayed by Sunanda Sharma.
Nawazuddin tells IANS: "I am glad that people are loving this song. It is solely due to their love and support that we keep experimenting without worries. I tried something new with this song and a part of me was anxious about how it would turn out but this response has been amazing. Also, when it comes to Sunanda, apart from being a singer, she is an extremely perfect actress too."
Nawazuddin is in awe of both the singers and the music video's director Arvindr Khaira.
"(Lyricist) Jaani and B. Praak are musical magicians and I would love to collaborate with them for more such projects in the future. The wonders they do with music touch the soul. Our director Arvindr Khaira is a gem of a person, he is the man behind creating this video and after this, I would love to work on a similar romantic feature film with him. 'Baarish ki jaaye' will always stay very close to my heart and it will always be a fond memory to cherish all my life," he says.
Nawazuddin is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra" directed by Kushan Nandy. His forthcoming projects also include "Sangeen" and "Bole Chudiyan".
(Source: IANS)
