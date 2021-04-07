'Mardaani 2' villain Vishal Jethwa on playing loverboy in Arko's new video

MUMBAI: He shot to fame playing a vile rapist and killer in the 2019 cop drama "Mardaani 2", and actor Vishal Jethwa is now all set for a romantic makeover. He plays a loverboy in the music video of Arko's new song, "Dhat".
"When I was approached by Arkoda for his music video, I didn't think twice as he is a very respected singer-songwriter and music composer. I have been a huge fan of his compositions 'Teri mitti' and 'Nazm nazm'," Vishal said.
He added: "When I heard the music, I fell in love with the song, as I found it to be a very sweet and romantic composition."
He had another reason for signing up. "When I learnt that the concept of the song is retro and the part I was being offered was of a romantic boy, I grabbed it as I have never got the opportunity to play a romantic character on screen. I felt it would be something different and challenging. I decided to do it as I wanted the audience to see me in a different avatar post 'Mardaani 2'," he said.
Vishal is looking for more opportunities to play a romantic hero on screen.
"I would love to. However, whatever characters I will portray, positive or negative, I would always like to challenge myself to ensure that I do complete justice to the role," he said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that...read more
MUMBAI: The first time Cardi B got in the studio to record with Offset things got very steamy. How do we know? Because Cardi told the untold tale of...read more
MUMBAI: From soulful renditions like Soch Na Sakhe, HumkoPyaar Hua, Tera Bann Jaaunga to groovy tracks likeSaiyaan Superstar and Dilbar, the ever-...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Galat’, sung by Asees Kaur, featuring the Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and one of the most prominent personality from Big Boss 13 Paras...read more
MUMBAI: Rap quartet, Aavrutti’s fourth music video for the track ‘Jab Se Dekha’ from their debut hip hop album ‘Naya Zamana’, which released last...read more