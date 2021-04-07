For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Apr 2021

Listen Cardi B share intimate story of recording 'Um Yea' with Offset

MUMBAI: The first time Cardi B got in the studio to record with Offset things got very steamy. How do we know? Because Cardi told the untold tale of how hot things got during the session for the now-married couple's 2017 collaboration, "Um Yea," in a voice tweet she posted early Monday morning (April 5).

"I don't want to give you this weird, fake a-- romantic, awkward story, but, um, I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing 'Um Yea,' the song that me and him have together," she began

The one-minute drama then continued as Cardi described watching Offset do his thing on the mic as he kept shooting her knowing looks. "He kept looking at me and ... smiling and s--t while he was making the song and then I told him I want to get on the song," she explained. "So I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, 'awww s--t girl!'

And then, well, things really heated up right after she laid down her vocals. A short time later, Cardi also posted a couple goals snap in which Offset is locking eyes with his wife as she sits in a car wearing a furry black coat and a patterned black bodysuit featuring an attached hood with eyeholes and a mouth hole, along with the cryptic message, "Imma slide."

Listen to the full story and check out the pic below.

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1378976547617583109?s=20

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1379010100002746373?s=20

